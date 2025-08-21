How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today’s economic calendar begins with a packed schedule that could stir early market action. At 8:30 AM ET, Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims for the week will emerge, alongside the Philly Fed Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August, offering labor and regional manufacturing insights. At 9:45 AM ET, the Preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for August will provide a fresh take on factory health.

At 10:00 AM ET, the Leading Index and Existing Home Sales for July will surface. At 1:00 PM ET, the Treasury's 30-Year TIPS Auction will gauge long-term demand. With high-impact news, expect solid volatility as traders adjust positions. Use careful risk management with stop-losses.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

SPY is currently stationed at 636.50, a dependable support forged by recent market rhythms, laying a strong groundwork for bullish moves. The strategy is to edge upward to 637.75, a resistance that has held steady in prior climbs, catching trader attention. Should it breach 637.75 with consistent momentum, buyers might steer it to 639.29, a level reinforced by past volume surges. If this holds firm through the session, anticipate a rise to 640.15, with our upper limit fixed at 640.99 for the day.

Conversely, if 636.50 begins to erode under selling force, sellers could challenge 635.44, a pivot with a mixed past. Mounting bearish pressure might target 634.15, a crucial line. A drop below could send it toward 632.41, where earlier support has emerged, and a robust sell-off with heavy volume might pull it to 630.86, our lowest point.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ

QQQ is hovering at 565.50, a central node that's seen regular price activity lately, marking a key battleground. Bulls are primed to take the lead, aiming for 567.43 as a solid intraday support with a legacy of past recoveries. If the upward trend persists, the next resistance at 569.91 comes into focus, a barrier with historical tests. With brisk buying today, it could ascend to 573.29, setting our highest target at 576.59.

Should 565.50 falter during standard hours, bears might press 563.75, a prior rebound spot. If weakness lingers, it could retreat to 562.61, a historical cushion. Should bearish dominance grow, the price may sink to 560.89, and a break there could reveal 559.88, our deepest bearish target.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple is lodged at 225.50, a resilient support shaped by recent market flows, offering a firm starting point. Bulls are keen to shield this and push toward 226.81, a resistance that's shifted roles in past cycles. If it clears with momentum, aim for 228.13, a significant obstacle. Strong buying could elevate it to 229.76, our top target.

If 225.50 starts to buckle, bears may target 224.50, a previous level with some depth. Rising sell pressure could drag it to 223.62, a tested zone. A break below might trigger a drop to 222.87, and further decline could hit 222.24, our lowest bearish mark.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT

Microsoft is based at 504.50, a notable support that has weathered recent market waves. Bulls plan to bolster this and advance to 506.70, a point with volume support from past trades. If it rises above 506.70, the stock could reach 508.57, a resistance with bounce history. Steady buying might carry it to 511.01, our daily peak.

Should 504.50 weaken, bears might test 503.33, a prior hold with resilience. Further pressure could strike 501.78, a support area. A break might fall to 500.26, and intensified selling could drop it to 498.89, our bottom target.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVDA is positioned at 176.50, a pivotal spot that's drawn recent trader focus, setting a strategic base. Bulls intend to secure this and target 177.54, a support with a history of holding firm. If the trend strengthens, push to 178.91, a resistance tested before. Vigorous buying could lift it to 181.91, our highest mark.

If 176.50 can't hold, bears might aim for 174.30, a prior dip with weight. A breakdown with solid volume could sink to 172.79, a past level. Further softening might challenge 171.48, and sustained selling could reach 170.49, our lowest target.

Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL

Google is fixed at 200.50, a support with a record of role shifts, providing a stable base. Bulls plan to lock this and rise to 201.55, a resistance with past relevance. If it breaks, target 203.42, a higher ceiling. Strong buying could extend to 205.42.

If 200.50 weakens, bears may hit 199.39, a prior support. Rising pressure could pull to 198.28, a tested zone. Heavy selling might drag it to 196.55, our lowest mark.

Meta Platforms Inc META

META is supported at 745.50, a solid base from recent sessions, offering a firm start. Bulls target 748.21, a resistance with bounce history. If it holds, aim for 750.85. Robust buying could lift to 753.50.

If 745.50 falters, bears might test 741.59, a past support. More selling could drop to 739.13. A break may sink to 737.13, our bottom target.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla is set at 328.50, a significant level with recent activity, laying a foundation. Bulls aim to push to 330.78, a resistance with past strength. If it holds, target 334.46. Strong buying could rise to 340.39.

If 328.50 weakens, bears may test 326.66, a prior dip. Further pressure could drop to 324.82, a support zone. Heavy selling might hit 323.43, our lowest target.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

