Walmart, Nordson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $176.16 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walmart shares gained 1.3% to $102.57 in after-hours trading.

Coty Inc. COTY posted mixed fourth-quarter fiscal results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The global beauty company reported fourth quarter revenue of $1.25 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty posted an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst expectations for positive earnings of 2 cents per share. Coty shares dipped 16.5% to $4.06 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Intuit Inc. INTU to post quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intuit shares gained 0.3% to $701.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Nordson Corp . NDSN reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The precision dispensing equipment manufacturer reported third-quarter revenue of $741.51 million, beating analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.73, surpassing the $2.63 consensus estimate. Nordson shares jumped 5.3% to $224.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Ross Stores Inc. ROST to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion after the closing bell. Ross Stores shares rose 0.1% to $146.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock