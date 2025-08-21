Nordson Stock Jumps 5% After Hours As Q3 Earnings Beat Analyst Estimates

Nordson Corp. NDSN shares jumped 5.26% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.75 after reporting third-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations across key metrics.

Check out the current price of NSDN stock here.

Strong Q3 Financial Performance

The Westlake, Ohio-based precision dispensing equipment manufacturer reported third-quarter revenue of $741.51 million, beating analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.73, surpassing the $2.63 consensus estimate. Total revenue increased 12% year-over-year, demonstrating strong operational momentum.

Operating Segment Revenue Breakdown:

Segment Revenue (in $ millions) YoY Growth Medical and Fluid Solutions 219 +32% Advanced Technology Solutions 171 +17% Industrial Precision Solutions 351 +1%

See Also: JP Morgan Unveils JOYT ETF To Boost Total Return With Options Premium Strategy

Management Commentary and Outlook

“Through our close-to-customer business model, diverse product portfolio and in-region, for-region manufacturing strategy, we have continuously demonstrated resilience and the ability to deliver solid growth and best-in-class profitability,” said CEO Sundaram Nagarajan.

Nordson indicated full-year revenue is tracking “slightly below” guidance midpoint, while earnings per share trends “slightly above” midpoint expectations.

Market Position and Analyst Coverage

According to Benzinga Pro data, NDSN closed regular trading at $213.52, down 1.83% for the session. The stock trades at a price to earnings ratio of 27.47 with a market capitalization of $12.07 billion. Recent analyst upgrades include Oppenheimer‘s Christopher Glynn raising the rating to Outperform with a $260 price target, citing strong fundamentals.

The shares of the complex medical devices and components manufacturer have traded between $165.03 and $266.86 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $12.07 billion and an average daily volume of about 308,000 shares.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NSDN is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com