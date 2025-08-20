Coty Stock Plunges Over 16% In After Hours Trading Amid Mixed Q4 Earnings

Coty Inc. COTY shares tumbled 16.46%, to $4.06 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following mixed fourth-quarter fiscal results that saw revenue beat expectations while earnings fell short of analyst estimates.

Revenue Beats Amid Market Headwinds

The global beauty company reported fourth quarter revenue of $1.25 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.20 billion. However, total revenue declined 8% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing market challenges including U.S. consumer softness and retailer destocking pressures.

Earnings Miss Weighs on Investor Sentiment

Coty posted an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst expectations for positive earnings of 2 cents per share. The earnings shortfall contributed to the sharp after-hours decline, with shares falling to $4.06 from the closing price of $4.86.

Cash Flow Remains Positive Despite Challenges

The New York City-based company generated $83.2 million in operational cash flow and $34.9 million in free cash flow during the quarter. Coty ended the period with $257.1 million in cash and cash equivalents against $4.01 billion in total debt, maintaining a debt-heavy balance sheet structure.

Management Outlook Points to Recovery Path

CEO Sue Nabi acknowledged current headwinds, including “U.S. softness, retailer destocking, fragrance phasing off a strong FY24, and pressure in mass cosmetics.”

Despite challenges, Nabi emphasized that consumer demand for beauty products continues growing at a solid pace. For fiscal 2026’s first half, Coty expects adjusted earnings between 33-36 cents per share, signaling management’s confidence in recovery momentum.

Price Action: COTY shares closed at $4.86 on Wednesday, down 0.61% on the day. The stock has traded between $4.46 and $10.30 over the past year, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates COTY stock has a negative trend across all time frames. Know the stock value of other cosmetic sector players.

