Palantir Continues To Decline In Pre-Market As Valuation Concerns Mount—Citron Research Targets Overvaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR declined 0.95% to $156.08 during pre-market on Wednesday, extending its 9.35% drop from Tuesday's regular trading, despite expanding its partnership with Fujitsu Ltd.

The continued slide comes amid valuation concerns intensifying following critical reports from short-seller Citron Research.

Citron Research Targets $40 Price Target

Renowned short-seller Andrew Left‘s Citron Research issued a bearish report arguing the stock of the Denver-based company is significantly overvalued and “detached from fundamentals and analysis.” Using OpenAI‘s recent $500 billion valuation as a benchmark, Citron calculated a $40 per share price target for Palantir.

The report’s central thesis compares OpenAI’s projected $29.6 billion in 2026 revenue at a 17x price-to-sales multiple to Palantir’s consensus 2026 revenue forecast of $5.6 billion. Applying the same multiple implies a $40 stock price, though Citron stated “at $40, PLTR would still be expensive.”

Insider Selling Adds Pressure

Citron’s report highlighted significant insider selling by CEO Alex Karp, who has sold nearly $2 billion in shares over the past two years. The firm contrasted OpenAI’s “unprecedented revenue growth” with Palantir’s “steady progress” and criticized the company’s reliance on “lumpy, less scalable revenue” from government contracts.

Stock Performance, Partnership News

The decline occurred despite Palantir expanding its partnership with Fujitsu Ltd., granting Fujitsu rights to offer Palantir’s AI Platform in Japan and integrate generative AI into Fujitsu’s Uvance framework.

