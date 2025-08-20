Palantir, AMD, Oracle And Nvidia Decline After-Hours: Here's What You Should Know

U.S. markets ended mixed on Tuesday, with several AI-related stocks facing pressure after the closing bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly by 0.02% to 44,922.27. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% to 6,411.37, and the NASDAQ dropped nearly 1.5% to 21,314.95, led by weakness in technology shares.

Corporate Restructuring Weighs on Oracle

Oracle Corp ORCL dropped 5.80% to $234.62 during regular trading, with after-hours losses extending to 0.61%. The enterprise software giant is undergoing significant corporate restructuring, including the departure of chief security officer Mary Ann Davidson, a decades-long key figure in Oracle’s security operations.

Semiconductor Competition Intensifies

Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD declined 5.44% to $166.55, followed by an additional 1.31% drop in after-hours trading to $164.36. The stock traded between $166.10 and $173.17 during the regular session, as competition in the chip market heats up, with rivals like Arm Holdings ARM also taking steps to grow their global presence.

NVIDIA Corp NVDA fell 3.50% to $175.64, declining an additional 0.34% after-hours to $175.04. The AI chip leader is developing a new B30A processor to maintain Chinese market share amid U.S. export restrictions.

AI Partnership Expansion Fails to Lift Palantir

Intel Corp INTC bucked the trend, rising 6.97% to $25.31 after SoftBank announced a $2 billion investment at $23 per share. The deal aims to accelerate advanced semiconductor manufacturing and AI infrastructure development in the U.S.

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR suffered the steepest decline, falling 9.35% to $157.75 despite expanding its partnership with Fujitsu Ltd. The deal grants Fujitsu rights to offer Palantir’s AI Platform in Japan, integrating generative AI into Fujitsu’s Uvance framework.

Company Ticker Regular Session Change After-Hours Change Current Price Palantir Technologies NASDAQ: PLTR -9.35% ($157.75) -2.69% $153.50 Oracle Corp NYSE: ORCL -5.80% ($234.62) -0.61% $233.20 AMD NASDAQ: AMD -5.44% ($166.55) -1.31% $164.36 NVIDIA Corp NASDAQ: NVDA -3.50% ($175.64) -0.34% $175.04 Intel Corp NASDAQ: INTC +6.97% ($25.31) -1.15% $25.02

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Palantir has a positive price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares of other AI players.

