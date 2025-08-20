Palantir, AMD, Oracle And Nvidia Decline After-Hours: Here's What You Should Know

U.S. markets ended mixed on Tuesday, with several AI-related stocks facing pressure after the closing bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly by 0.02% to 44,922.27. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% to 6,411.37, and the NASDAQ dropped nearly 1.5% to 21,314.95, led by weakness in technology shares.
Corporate Restructuring Weighs on Oracle
Oracle Corp ORCL dropped 5.80% to $234.62 during regular trading, with after-hours losses extending to 0.61%. The enterprise software giant is undergoing significant corporate restructuring, including the departure of chief security officer Mary Ann Davidson, a decades-long key figure in Oracle’s security operations.
Semiconductor Competition Intensifies
Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD declined 5.44% to $166.55, followed by an additional 1.31% drop in after-hours trading to $164.36. The stock traded between $166.10 and $173.17 during the regular session, as competition in the chip market heats up, with rivals like Arm Holdings ARM also taking steps to grow their global presence.
See Also: Cathie Wood’s ARKK Is Beating Big Tech Like It’s 2020 Again — But With A Twist
NVIDIA Corp NVDA fell 3.50% to $175.64, declining an additional 0.34% after-hours to $175.04. The AI chip leader is developing a new B30A processor to maintain Chinese market share amid U.S. export restrictions.
AI Partnership Expansion Fails to Lift Palantir
Intel Corp INTC bucked the trend, rising 6.97% to $25.31 after SoftBank announced a $2 billion investment at $23 per share. The deal aims to accelerate advanced semiconductor manufacturing and AI infrastructure development in the U.S.
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR suffered the steepest decline, falling 9.35% to $157.75 despite expanding its partnership with Fujitsu Ltd. The deal grants Fujitsu rights to offer Palantir’s AI Platform in Japan, integrating generative AI into Fujitsu’s Uvance framework.
|Company
|Ticker
|Regular Session Change
|After-Hours Change
|Current Price
|Palantir Technologies
|NASDAQ: PLTR
|-9.35% ($157.75)
|-2.69%
|$153.50
|Oracle Corp
|NYSE: ORCL
|-5.80% ($234.62)
|-0.61%
|$233.20
|AMD
|NASDAQ: AMD
|-5.44% ($166.55)
|-1.31%
|$164.36
|NVIDIA Corp
|NASDAQ: NVDA
|-3.50% ($175.64)
|-0.34%
|$175.04
|Intel Corp
|NASDAQ: INTC
|+6.97% ($25.31)
|-1.15%
|$25.02
Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Palantir has a positive price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares of other AI players.
Read Next:
Photo Courtesy: Below the Sky on Shutterstock.com
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.