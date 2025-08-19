Antidote To AI Bubble Call By OpenAI CEO Altman, Google Gives Big Boost To Nuclear Power

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

Antidote To AI Bubble

Please click here for an enlarged chart of NVIDIA Corp NVDA.

Note the following:

This article is about the big picture, not an individual stock. The chart of NVDA stock is being used to illustrate the point.

The chart shows the run up in NVDA stock.

The chart shows NVDA stock is beginning to fall below the trendline. This is a negative.

RSI on the chart shows divergence. This is a negative.

As full disclosure, NVDA is in our portfolio.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is warning that AI is in a bubble. Altman thinks investors are overexcited. Commenting on private AI company valuations, Altman said, "Someone is going to lose a phenomenal amount of money. We don't know who, and a lot of people are going to make a phenomenal amount of money."

In 2022, we were one of the first, if not the first, to come out of the gate with a high conviction call that AI was real. Further, our call has been that money is to be made all the way to 2030. However, it will not be in a straight line. At times, it will be treacherous. We have previously shared with readers that we expects AI to follow the change curve.

An antidote to Altman's AI bubble call is already built in our system. Here are the key elements of the antidote: Dynamic hedging of AI stocks and ETFs Dynamic hedging of the entire portfolio Maintaining core positions and adding trade around positions Taking partial profits Proper positions sizing Stop loss zones Proper selection of securities Proper diversification by industry, strategy, and timeframe Short selling and inverse ETFs OUR Protection Band

As Altman warns of an AI bubble, spending on AI continues. Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG), along with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), is giving a big boost to nuclear power to support AI. Google is agreeing to buy from Kairos Power and TVA up to 50 megawatts of energy from the Hermes 2 Plant in Oak Ridge.

After last week's mixed inflation data, investors are looking to Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Apple Inc (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), and Nvidia (NVDA).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc (META), and Tesla Inc (TSLA).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust GLD. The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust SLV. The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF USO.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is seeing selling.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

