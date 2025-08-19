Market Clubhouse Morning Memo - August 19th, 2025 (Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META and TSLA)

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

SPY is rooted at 643.50, a dependable support drawn from recent shifts. Bulls are poised to nudge it toward 644.75, a resistance with a solid past. If it surges past 644.75, buyers could elevate it to 646.29, a zone with strong volume backing. A firm stand there might push it to 647.15, with our highest aim at 647.99.

If 643.50 starts to waver, sellers may challenge 642.44, a prior pivot spot. Growing bearish pressure could test 641.15. A break below might slide to 639.41, and a steep sell-off could dip to 637.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ

QQQ is anchored at 576.50, a central hub with recent price swings. Bulls are set to dominate above this, targeting 578.43 as a sturdy intraday base with past rally strength. Beyond that, a thrust to 580.91, a tested ceiling, seems likely. With vigorous buying, it could climb to 584.29, setting our peak target at 587.59.

Should 576.50 falter during regular hours, bears might press 574.75, a former bounce point. Persistent weakness could drag it to 573.61, a historical support. If bearish control strengthens, it may drop to 571.89, with a break exposing 570.88.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple is perched at 230.50, a resilient support from recent trends. Bulls plan to hold and lift to 231.81, a resistance with flip history. If it breaks, aim for 233.13. Strong buying could push to 234.76.

If 230.50 weakens, bears may target 229.50, a past level. More selling could sink to 228.62. A breach below might drop to 227.87, then 227.24.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT

Microsoft is grounded at 516.50, a notable support with past resilience. Bulls intend to secure this and rise to 518.70, a level with volume support. Above that, it could scale 520.57. Steady buying might hit 523.01.

If 516.50 slips, bears could test 515.33, a prior hold. Further pressure may strike 513.78. A break could fall to 512.26, with a low at 510.89.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVDA is stationed at 182.50, a key level with recent activity. Bulls aim to hold and target 183.54, a support with historical strength. If steady, push to 184.91. Robust buying could rise to 187.91.

If 182.50 falters, bears might hit 180.30, a prior dip. More selling could drop to 178.79. A break may sink to 177.48, then 176.49.

Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL

Google sits at 203.50, a support with a flip record. Bulls target 204.55. If it breaks, aim for 206.42. Strong buying could extend to 208.42. If 203.50 fades, bears could hit 202.39. Pressure might pull to 201.28. Heavy selling could drag to 199.55.

Meta Platforms Inc META

META leans on 765.50, a solid base from past sessions. Bulls target 768.21, a resistance with bounce history. If it holds, aim for 770.85. Vigorous buying could hit 773.50.

If 765.50 cracks, bears might test 761.59, a prior support. More selling could drop to 759.13. A break may sink to 757.13.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla rests at 335.50, a notable point with action. Bulls target 337.78, a resistance with history. If it holds, aim for 341.46. Strong buying could lift to 347.39.

If 335.50 weakens, bears might test 333.66. Further pressure could drop to 331.82. Heavy selling might reach 330.43.

Final Word: Today’s economic calendar begins with a sparse lineup offering little to drive major market shifts. At 8:30 AM ET, Preliminary Building Permits and Housing Starts for July will emerge, providing a glimpse into construction activity, alongside the Canadian CPI for July, which may hint at cross-border inflation trends.

At 2:10 PM ET, FOMC Voting Member Michelle Bowman is scheduled to speak, potentially touching on monetary policy insights, though specific guidance may be limited. With scant economic data, traders will likely focus on breaking news headlines that could sway sentiment, keeping the market on alert for surprises.

In this quiet data environment, expect intermittent volatility driven by news. Maintain a sharp eye and use protective measures like stop-losses to navigate risks effectively. Good luck and trade safely!

