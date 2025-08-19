August 19, 2025 4:08 AM 2 min read

Home Depot, Palo Alto Networks And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Toll Brothers Inc. TOL to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.2% to $131.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Fabrinet FN reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 on Monday. Fabrinet expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $910 million to $950 million, versus estimates of $916.72 million. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.90 per share, versus estimates of $2.74 per share. Fabrinet shares dipped 10% to $294.34 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Keysight Technologies shares gained 0.9% to $165.88 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and issued strong guidance for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Monday. Palo Alto posted fourth-quarter revenue of $2.54 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The cybersecurity company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 88 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Palo Alto shares surged 4.9% to $184.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Home Depot Inc. HD to post quarterly earnings at $4.69 per share on revenue of $45.31 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares rose 0.5% to $396.46 in the after-hours trading session.

