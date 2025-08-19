Home Depot, Palo Alto Networks And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Toll Brothers Inc. TOL to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.2% to $131.40 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.2% to $131.40 in after-hours trading. Fabrinet FN reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 on Monday. Fabrinet expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $910 million to $950 million, versus estimates of $916.72 million. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.90 per share, versus estimates of $2.74 per share. Fabrinet shares dipped 10% to $294.34 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 on Monday. Fabrinet expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $910 million to $950 million, versus estimates of $916.72 million. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.90 per share, versus estimates of $2.74 per share. Fabrinet shares dipped 10% to $294.34 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Keysight Technologies shares gained 0.9% to $165.88 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and issued strong guidance for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Monday. Palo Alto posted fourth-quarter revenue of $2.54 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The cybersecurity company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 88 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Palo Alto shares surged 4.9% to $184.80 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and issued strong guidance for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Monday. Palo Alto posted fourth-quarter revenue of $2.54 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The cybersecurity company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 88 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Palo Alto shares surged 4.9% to $184.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect The Home Depot Inc. HD to post quarterly earnings at $4.69 per share on revenue of $45.31 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares rose 0.5% to $396.46 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock