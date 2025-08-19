Salesforce Bets Big On 'Agentic AI,' Acquires Regrello To End Manual Work, Enable AI-Powered Automations

Salesforce Inc. CRM signed a definitive agreement to acquire Regrello, an artificial intelligence-native automation platform, as the enterprise software giant accelerates its push into agentic process automation amid a $2.6 trillion global mergers and acquisitions boom.

Strategic Integration With Agentforce Platform

The acquisition will integrate Regrello’s technology with Salesforce’s Agentforce and Slack platforms, transforming manual workflows into AI-powered automations. Regrello specializes in converting business data into agile, agentic workflows that eliminate manual processes.

“Integrating Regrello will turn unstructured artifacts into coordinated workflows, bringing humans and agents together on the Salesforce Platform,” said Steve Fisher, Salesforce’s President and Chief Product Officer.

Deal Terms And Timeline

The transaction will close in Salesforce’s third fiscal quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions. Salesforce will fund the acquisition through cash reserves without disrupting its capital return program or changing fiscal 2026 guidance.

“Joining Salesforce gives us the reach and platform to bring agentic process automation to more organizations,” said Aman Naimat, Regrello’s CEO.

AI Investment Surge Powers M&A Activity

The Regrello acquisition comes as technology deals captured $478 billion globally through August, representing 24% of total M&A volume. Salesforce previously agreed to pay $9.3 billion for Informatica to enhance data capabilities for large language models.

