The stock market presented a mixed picture on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indices closing lower.

Dow Jones closed slightly lower, falling 0.08% to 44,911.82. The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged, down 0.01%, to 6,449.15. The Nasdaq edged up 0.03% to 21,629.77.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Intel Corporation INTC

Intel’s stock fell 3.66% to close at $23.66, with an intraday high of $24.90 and a low of $23.21. The stock’s 52-week range is between $27.55 and $17.67. Intel saw a significant after-hours surge as SoftBank Group agreed to invest $2 billion in the company. Additionally, the Trump administration is considering acquiring a 10% stake in the chipmaker. The shares spiked 5.4% to $24.93 in the extended trading hours.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW

Palo Alto Networks experienced a slight decline of 0.52%, closing at $176.17. The stock reached an intraday high of $178.19 and a low of $174.69, with a 52-week range of $210.39 to $144.15. The company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing revenue and EPS estimates. Guidance across the board was robust, contributing to the stock’s resilience. For the period, revenue came in at $2.54 billion, which beat analyst estimates of $2.50 billion.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. GDRX

GoodRx shares skyrocketed by 37.27%, closing at $5.12. The stock’s intraday high was $5.41, with a low of $4.48, and its 52-week range is $8.80 to $3.31. The surge followed the announcement of a collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S, making Ozempic and Wegovy available at reduced prices. Eligible self-paying patients can now access these medications for $499 per month.

Applied Digital Corporation APLD

Applied Digital’s stock jumped 15.97% to $16.34, with an intraday high of $16.92 and a low of $14.66. The stock’s 52-week range is $16.92 to $3.01. The company announced plans to develop a $3 billion AI data campus in North Dakota, named Polaris Forge 2. Construction is set to begin in September, with operations expected to start in 2026.

Duolingo Inc. DUOL

Duolingo shares climbed 12.93%, closing at $369.19. The stock’s intraday high was $371.63, with a low of $338.51, and its 52-week range is $544.93 to $201.02. The language-learning platform received a boost from Wall Street analysts, with Citigroup initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $400 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Overweight with a $460 price target.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Duolingo doesn’t measure up on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends. How does the stock stack up on other metrics?

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: insta_photos on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: