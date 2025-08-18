Good Morning Traders!

Today’s economic calendar launches the week with a modest set of releases that could set a cautious tone for trading. The New York Fed Services Business Activity for August will provide a snapshot of regional service sector performance. At 10:00 AM ET, the NAHB Housing Market Index for August will offer insights into builder sentiment, a key housing market pulse.

Concluding at 11:30 AM ET, the Treasury's 3-Month and 6-Month Bill Auction will evaluate short-term debt demand, potentially shifting yield expectations. With low-impact data on tap, traders will likely zero in on breaking news headlines that could sway market mood, keeping the session primed for unexpected turns.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is settled at 642.50, a robust support level forged from recent market patterns, offering a reliable foundation. Bulls are gearing up to nudge it upward toward 643.75, a resistance point that has demonstrated resilience in past uptrends. Should it surge past 643.75 with steady momentum, buyers might hoist it to 645.29, a zone reinforced by significant volume history from earlier trades. A solid stance there could propel it further to 646.15, with our highest target for the day landing at 646.99.

If 642.50 begins to crumble under selling pressure, sellers may probe the 641.44 mark, a prior pivot point with a history of role reversals. Rising bearish force could threaten the 640.15 level, a critical juncture. A decisive drop below might slide SPY toward the sturdy support at 638.41, where buyers have often stepped in. In the case of a sharp sell-off with heavy volume, bears could drag it down to our lowest target for the session at 636.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is balanced at 576.50, a focal point that has consistently attracted price action in recent trading days, marking it as a significant level. Bulls are primed to claim this and push toward 578.43, a support zone with a proven track record from past rallies, supported by solid volume trends. Beyond that, anticipate a determined thrust to 580.91, a tested ceiling that has held firm before. If buying pressure intensifies today, we're looking at a potential surge to 584.29, establishing our top bullish goal for QQQ at 587.59 as the day's peak.

Should 576.50 start to wane during the standard trading window, bears might seize the initiative and challenge 574.75, a former bounce level with some depth. If weakness persists, a deeper retreat to 573.61 is plausible, a zone that has acted as support in prior dips. Should bearish dominance take hold, prices could slip to the support at 571.89, and a breach there would expose our lowest bearish target of the day at 570.88.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is positioned at 231.50, a resilient base shaped by recent market movements, providing a strong starting point. Bulls are intent on guarding this and driving it upward to 232.81, a resistance level that has flipped to support in earlier swings, adding psychological weight. If it breaks through with momentum, the target shifts to 234.13, a key hurdle. Vigorous buying could propel it to 235.76, our highest bullish mark.

If 231.50 starts to yield under pressure, bearish traders may strike at 230.50, a past support with some history. Increased selling pressure could sink it to 229.62, a tested zone. A breach below that might trigger a drop to 228.87, and further weakness could bottom out at our lower bear target of 228.24.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is anchored at 520.50, a notable support level that has weathered recent market shifts with resilience. Bulls are planning to hold this ground and advance to 522.70, a point bolstered by solid volume activity from past sessions. If it rises above 522.70, the stock could scale to 524.57, a resistance with bounce potential. Consistent buying might carry it to 527.01, our daily bullish peak.

Should 520.50 begin to falter, bears could test 519.33, a level that has served as support in earlier pullbacks. Further pressure may hit the 517.78 zone, a prior hold with some staying power. A break could send it lower to 516.26, and if selling intensifies, our session low might settle at 514.89.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is stationed at 179.50, a key level that has drawn significant attention in recent market plays. Bulls are eager to secure this and target 180.54, a support with a history of resilience, offering a solid launchpad. If the upward trend gains traction, the next resistance at 181.91 comes into view, a barrier tested with past volume. Heavy buying could elevate NVIDIA to 184.91, setting our top bullish target for the day.

If 179.50 can't hold firm, bearish sellers might aim for 177.30, a prior dip with some weight. A breakdown with substantial volume could drop it to 175.79, a level seen before. Further softening might challenge 174.48, and sustained downward pressure could land at our bottom bear target of 173.49.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Google is settled at 203.50, a support with a notable flip history from past trades. Bulls are set to reinforce this and push toward 204.55, a nearby resistance with relevance. If it breaks through, the target moves to 206.42, a higher ceiling with potential. Strong buying could extend further to 208.42.

If 203.50 starts to fade, bears might strike 202.39, a past support level. Increased pressure could pull it to 201.28, a tested zone. Heavy selling might drag it down to 199.55, our low bear mark.

Meta Platforms Inc META

META is leaning on 781.50, a solid base drawn from earlier trading sessions. Bulls are targeting 784.21, a resistance with a history of bounces to build on. If it holds firm, aim for 786.85, the next step up. Robust buying could propel it to 789.50, our high target.

If 781.50 cracks, bears might test 777.59, a prior support with some depth. More selling could drop to 775.13, a known level. A break may sink to 773.13, hitting our bottom target.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla is positioned at 328.50, a notable point with recent market activity. Bulls are targeting 330.78, a resistance with a track record of holds. If it holds, aim for 334.46, a higher barrier. Strong buying could lift it to 340.39, our top goal.

If 328.50 weakens, bears might test 326.66, a past dip. Further pressure could drop to 324.82, a support zone. Heavy selling might reach 323.43, our low target.

Final Word: Good luck, and trade safe.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.