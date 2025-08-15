Inflation Clouds Fed's Path, White House Eyes Intel Stake: This Week In Markets

- July’s consumer price index held steady at 2.7% year-over-year — slightly below expectations — offering a brief sense of relief.
- The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey shows a decline in household confidence, alongside rising inflation expectations.
The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones all hit new all-time highs as investors continue to bet on the strength of corporates despite fresh data pointing to an unwelcome resurgence in inflation.
But the real inflation shock came from the wholesale side on Thursday.
The Producer Price Index, a key gauge of price pressures at the factory and distribution level, jumped 0.9% month-over-month. That’s the sharpest increase in three years. It pushed the annual rate to 3.3%, well above expectations of 2.7%.
Indeed, the producer inflation reading is hotter-than-expected. Still, markets expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in September.
Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has even called for more aggressive action, saying rates should be 150–175 basis points lower and hinting that a half-point cut could be on the table next month.
Consumers, meanwhile, are perceiving the pinch. The University of Michigan's August consumer sentiment survey revealed a decline in household confidence, alongside rising inflation expectations.
Americans now expect prices to increase 4.9% over the next year. That’s up from 4.5% in July — and 3.9% over a five-year horizon. Compare that with the 3.4% previously, which complicates the Fed's interest-rate path.
On the corporate front, the White House is reportedly in talks with Intel Corp. INTC over a potential government stake. The deal, still under negotiation, would use funding from the CHIPS Act, with details on the size and valuation yet to be finalized.
The prospect of a government investment ignited a rally in Intel shares, which soared nearly 25% for the week — the company's strongest weekly gain since January 2000.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH also drew attention after Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new five-million-share stake in the insurer. The move came after UnitedHealth's stock suffered a year-to-date drop of more than 40%, prompting dip buyers to speculate on a recovery.
Next week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium may offer fresh insight into whether policymakers will opt for a cautious quarter-point cut or keep rates on hold.
