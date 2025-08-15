White House Reportedly Launches A Scorecard Rating 500+ Companies On Trump Loyalty — Who's Listed And How Ratings Are Determined

The White House has reportedly created a rating system to evaluate the support of corporate America for President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” and other policies.

White House Rates 553 firms on support for Trump policies

The White House has developed a scorecard evaluating 553 companies and trade associations on their support for the “One Big Beautiful Bill” and other Trump policies. Distributed among senior staff, the ratings will serve as a reference when reviewing corporate requests, according to Axios.

The rating system evaluates multiple factors, including social media activity, press releases, video testimonials, advertisements, participation in White House events, and other forms of engagement connected to the OB3. Based on these criteria, companies are classified as strong, moderate, or low supporters.

The system is also expected to evolve as it will include the companies’ engagement with other presidential initiatives. The official responsible for the rating system stated, “If groups/companies want to start advocating more now for the tax bill or additional administration priorities, we will take that into account in our grading.”

White House Lists Major Companies as Key Supporters of Bill, Other Trump Initiatives

Some of the companies that have been identified as “good partners” by the White House include Uber UBER, DoorDash DASH, United UAL, Delta DAL, AT&T T, Cisco CSCO, Airlines for America, and the Steel Manufacturers Association.

The support from these corporations has been evident in various ways. DoorDash deliverer Maliki Krieski, for instance, publicly supported the bill at a White House event. Uber celebrated the “No Tax on Tips” provision, a part of the bill, on a blog for drivers. Cisco’s CEO, Chuck Robbins, expressed his approval of the corporate tax provisions in the bill on social media. AT&T announced plans to expedite fiber infrastructure development, attributing it to the bill.

CEOs Show Growing Support For Trump's Key Economic Policies

In the recent past, several CEOs have openly supported Trump’s policies and initiatives, whether it’s related to tariffs, manufacturing in the U.S., or the spending bill. For instance, Apple AAPL CEO Tim Cook presented Trump with a 24-karat gold-based plaque after securing an exemption from a 100% chip tariff.

Similarly, Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang hailed Trump’s efforts to re-industrialize technology manufacturing, stating that it was the right move for the nation.

At the same time, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had a change of heart on Trump. He later admitted that his perspective on the President had evolved after observing him more closely. These examples illustrate the impact of corporate support on the Trump administration’s policies.

