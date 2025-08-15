How To Trade SPY And Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today’s economic calendar wraps up the week on Friday, August 15, 2025, with a robust set of releases that could spark early market shifts. The Advance Retail Sales for July, a vital consumer spending indicator, paired with the Empire Manufacturing data for August and the Import Price Index for July, shedding light on regional production and trade costs.

At 9:15 AM ET, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for July will reveal factory output trends, while at 10:00 AM ET, the Preliminary University of Michigan Sentiment for August, alongside the 1-Year and 5-10 Year Inflation Outlook, will gauge consumer confidence and long-term price expectations, influencing market sentiment.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

SPY is parked at 644.00, a steady support from recent action. Bulls are gearing up for a push to 645.25, a resistance with past bounce history. If it holds above 645.25, buyers may lift it to 646.79, backed by solid volume. A firm hold could drive it to 647.65, with our top target at 648.49.

If 644.00 weakens, sellers might test 642.94, a pivot with flip potential. More pressure could hit 641.65. A break below may drop to 639.91, and a heavy sell-off could reach 638.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ

QQQ is sitting at 580.50, a key pivot zone that's drawn consistent price action across recent sessions. Bulls are poised to take charge above this level, aiming to establish 582.43 as a reliable intraday support that's proven its worth during past upswings, bolstered by notable volume spikes. With sustained bullish enthusiasm, the next target shifts to 584.91, a resistance point tested multiple times with historical significance. If buying pressure ramps up today, we're eyeing a potential surge to 588.29, setting our ambitious high-end target for QQQ at 591.59 as the day's ceiling, reflecting strong momentum trends.

If QQQ can't maintain 580.50 during the standard trading window, bears might seize the opportunity to push downward, starting with a challenge at 578.75, a level that's seen some bounce action in prior dips. Should weakness linger, a deeper pullback to 577.61 is likely, a zone with historical support that's held firm before. If bearish dominance takes over, prices could ease to the support at 575.89, and a break there would open the door to our lowest bearish target of the day at 574.88, where past lows have clustered.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple is resting at 233.50, a solid base shaped by recent market trends. Bulls are eager to defend this and push toward 234.81, a resistance level that's flipped to support in past moves, offering a psychological boost. If the buying holds strong, the stock could advance to 236.13, a key hurdle with historical relevance. Should bullish forces dominate the session, our upper bullish target could stretch to 237.76, marking a potential high point.

If 233.50 starts to give way, bearish traders might swoop in to test 232.50, a prior support point with some depth. Escalating sell pressure could drag it down to the support zone at 231.62, a tested level from earlier swings. A break below that might trigger further declines to 230.87, with additional weakness potentially bottoming out at our lower bear target of 230.24.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT

Microsoft is holding at 522.50, a notable support spot that's stood up in recent market shifts. Bulls are setting their sights on 524.70 as the next move, a level reinforced by solid volume activity from past trades. If it stays above 524.70, the stock could climb to 526.57, a resistance with bounce potential. With steady buying pressure, it might reach our daily bullish target of 529.01, a plausible peak for the session.

Should 522.50 fail to hold, bears could quickly challenge 521.33, a level that's acted as support in earlier pullbacks. Further weakness might test the 519.78 zone, a prior hold point with some resilience. A decisive break could send it lower to 518.26, and if the selling ramps up, our session low could land at 516.89.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVDA is sitting at 181.50, a key level that's seen significant action in recent days. Bulls are looking to push higher to secure 182.54 as a support with proven past strength, offering a foundation for gains. If the upward trend gains traction, the next resistance at 183.91 comes into focus, a barrier tested before with volume support. With robust buying today, NVIDIA could climb to 186.91, establishing our top bullish target for the session.

If 181.50 can't hold, bearish sellers might target 179.30, a prior test point with some history. A breakdown with heavy volume could drop it to 177.79, a level that's seen action before. Further softening might challenge 176.48, and sustained downward pressure could hit our bottom bear target at 175.49.

Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL

Google is stationed at 201.50, a support with a track record of flips. Bulls are aiming to lock this in and drive to 202.55, a nearby resistance with past relevance. If it breaks through, the target moves to 204.42, a higher ceiling with potential. Strong buying could stretch further to 206.42.

If 201.50 starts to fade, bears might strike 200.39, a prior level with support. Pressure could pull it to 199.28, a tested zone. Heavy selling might drag it down to 197.55, our low bear mark.

Meta Platforms Inc META

META is leaning on 780.50, a solid base from past trading sessions. Bulls are targeting 783.21, a resistance with bounce history to build on. If it holds firm, aim for 785.85, a next step up. Robust buying could push it to 788.50, our high target.

If 780.50 cracks, bears might test 776.59, a prior support with depth. More selling could drop to 774.13, a known level. A break may sink to 772.13, hitting our bottom target.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla is at 336.50, a notable point with recent activity. Bulls are targeting 338.78, a resistance with past strength. If it holds, aim for 342.46, a higher barrier. Strong buying could lift to 348.39, our top goal.

If 336.50 weakens, bears might test 334.66, a prior dip. Further pressure could drop to 332.82, a support zone. Heavy selling might reach 331.43, our low target.

Final Word: Good luck, Happy Friday, trade safe, and have a great weekend!

