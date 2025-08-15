Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Builds Apocalypse Squad — 150 Top Performers Picked To Rebuild Company If Disaster Strikes

Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev has established an exclusive founders club comprising the company’s 150 best-performing employees across all levels, designed to serve as a strategic rebuild team in catastrophic scenarios.

Elite Performance Community

Speaking on the “Cheeky Pint” podcast published on Wednesday, Tenev revealed the secretive group’s purpose. “If there was a disaster or some kind of apocalyptic scenario, and we had to rebuild Robinhood with 150 people, you would be in that group,” he told inductees.

The community initially focused on compensation for top performers but evolved into an “actual community” that provides strategic input. Tenev conducts regular strategy sessions, city-based events, and dinners with members.

Cross-Level Impact Focus

Unlike traditional executive circles, the founders club spans organizational levels. “I didn’t want the group to become 150 people at the top of the org chart,” Tenev said, emphasizing inclusion of high-impact contributors regardless of position.

The trading platform, which went public in 2021, employs 2,300 full-time staff as of December. Tenev confirmed the company “very much” concentrates promotions within top performers and rewards exceptional employees well.

Strong Platform Metrics Drive Growth

Recent July metrics underscore Robinhood’s momentum. Total platform assets reached $298 billion, up 106% year-over-year. Funded customers hit 26.7 million, adding 160,000 from June. Crypto trading volumes surged 217% annually to $16.8 billion, while equity volumes doubled year-over-year to $209.1 billion.

