PPI Gut Punch to 'Data Does Not Matter' To Investors, Bessent Wants 150 BPS Rate Cuts

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

Hot Inflation Data

Note the following:

The chart shows the stock market hit a new high yesterday.

The chart shows the stock market drop after the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI).

The chart shows the stock market is comfortably above zone 1 (support).

RSI on the chart shows the stock market is overbought.

Treasury Secretary Bessent says interest rates should be 150 – 175 bps lower. That would bring the effective Fed funds rate to about 2.6%. Interest rates have never been that low over the last 70 years when inflation was at current levels of about 3% or higher.

All eyes are on Jackson Hole, where Fed Chair Powell will be speaking. Powell's speech is scheduled for August 22 at 10am ET. Here is the question for prudent investors: Will Powell push back against Bessent's call for 150 – 175 bps cuts. Expect Powell's speech to be market moving.

The just released PPI data shows inflation at the producer level much hotter than expected. Here are the details: Headline PPI came at 0.9% vs. 0.2% consensus. Core PPI came at 0.9% vs. 0.2% consensus.

In our analysis, PPI data is a gut punch to momo crowd investors who have decided that data does not matter.

Further in our analysis, the increase in PPI is due to tariffs and will likely filter to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the coming months. PPI data runs counter to what President Trump has been promoting and the prevailing wisdom in the stock market that tariffs do not cause price increases. On the other hand, there is merit to the argument that price increases from tariffs are a one time event.

Expect momo gurus to not give up easily and come up with a narrative that concludes PPI does not matter.

The momo crowd will follow momo gurus. Here is the real question: What will smart money do?

Initial jobless claims came at 224K vs. 228K.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at 1pm ET. Trump's speech may be market moving.

Europe

Money continues to flow into stocks in Europe.

Eurozone Q2 GDP came at 0.1% quarter-over-quarter vs. 0.1% consensus.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Microsoft Corp (MSFT).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc (META), Tesla Inc (TSLA), and Apple Inc (AAPL).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Gold

Opposing forces are at work in gold. On one hand, gold benefits from inflation. On the other hand, high PPI means the Fed should be reluctant to cut interest rates and that is not good for gold.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is seeing selling. Hot PPI data is a negative for bitcoin.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.