dLocal Stock Pops 26% After Hours Following Strong Q2 Earnings, Raised Guidance

dLocal Ltd. shares jumped 26.35% to $14.77 in after-hours trading Wednesday following the company’s second-quarter earnings release that beat revenue expectations and delivered strong growth metrics.

Q2 Earnings Results Beat Street Estimates

The Uruguayan payments processor reported quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, meeting analyst consensus estimates. Revenue reached $256.45 million, beating the Street estimate of $229.65 million by 11.7% and representing 49.7% year-over-year growth from $171.27 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Record Payment Volume Drives Growth

Total Payment Volume hit a record $9.2 billion in the second quarter, surging 53% year-over-year from $6 billion in the prior-year quarter and climbing 14% sequentially from the first quarter’s $8.1 billion. This metric demonstrates accelerating merchant adoption of dLocal’s cross-border payment solutions.

Management Optimism and Leadership Changes

“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid growth and disciplined execution, with significant acceleration across our key financial metrics,” said CEO Pedro Arnt. The company also announced Lopez Perez as its new chief financial officer on the same day.

Strong 2025 Outlook Fuels Rally

dLocal raised its fiscal revenue guidance, projecting 30% to 40% year-over-year growth. This bullish outlook, combined with the company’s expanding margin profile and healthy free cash flow generation, drove the after-hours surge.

Price in Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, DLO closed regular trading at $11.69, up 6.56% on Wednesday, before extending gains to $14.77 after hours. The stock trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and maintains a market capitalization of $3.34 billion. Its average volume stands at 1.10 million shares.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show DLO has a strong performance, with Growth leading at 97.15 and Momentum at 66.56. The price trend remains positive across short-, medium-, and long-term periods. Find out how the stock competes with other companies.

