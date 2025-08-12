Stock Market May Enter A New Era, China Shows Upper Hand Over U.S.

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

New Warning

Note the following:

The chart shows the very shallow dip in S&P 500 was previously bought.

The chart shows the stock market is comfortably above zone 1 (support).

The chart shows aggressive buying on release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

CPI data came inline with expectations. Here are the details: Headline CPI came at 0.2% vs. 0.2% consensus. Core CPI came at 0.3% vs. 0.3% consensus.

In our analysis, core inflation is rising. Normally, on this data, the stock market would have fallen. However, today, there is aggressive buying on core inflation rising. The reason is two fold: The stock market is convinced that under pressure from President Trump, interest rates are about to be divorced from inflation and all other data. The stock market believes President Trump will succeed at pushing interest rates lower irrespective of the data. CPI data did not come worse than expectations.

If the initial reaction of aggressively buying stocks on rising core inflation is sustained, in our analysis, today will mark the start of a new age in which data will become irrelevant in the short term. If this comes to pass, it will be very dangerous for the long term and will likely drive the stock market higher in the short term.

After the U.S. allowed export of H20 chips from NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) and MI308 chips from Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), the U.S. tilt to help China continues. President Trump is open to Nvidia selling a scaled back version of Blackwell chips to China. Blackwell is the most powerful AI chip from Nvidia. The deadline for China tariffs has been extended to November 10.

(NVDA) and MI308 chips from (AMD), the U.S. tilt to help China continues. You have been ahead of the curve as we have been sharing with you, about three months ago China turned the table on the U.S. and gained the upper hand. China has been getting everything it wants from the U.S. while giving very little in return. In another sign of Chin a getting the upper hand over the U.S., the Chinese government is now urging Chinese companies to not use Nvidia's H20 chips.

If China continues to have the upper hand, our response will be to make a strategic shift in the Model Portfolios.

President Trump and President Putin are scheduled to meet on Friday. President Trump is keeping expectations low. For this reason, if the talks are successful, it could give a boost to the stock market. In theory, a successful Ukraine deal should be negative for gold, oil, and bitcoin.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc (META), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), and Tesla Inc (TSLA).

In the early trade, money flows are positive in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

