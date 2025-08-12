Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Lags Market By 25% Since Exit Announcement, Worst Gap Since 2020

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK has posted its worst quarterly underperformance against the S&P 500 since 2020, lagging the benchmark by approximately 25 percentage points since Warren Buffett announced his retirement succession plan in May.

Historic Underperformance Amid Market Rally

Berkshire’s Class B shares have declined 14% since May 2, when the 94-year-old chairman reiterated his retirement timeline at the annual shareholder meeting. Over the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 11% including dividends, according to market commentary from The Kobeissi Letter.

The 25-point gap represents Berkshire’s largest underperformance since the second quarter of 2020 during the COVID-19 market crash. The current shortfall exceeds even the company’s relative performance during the 2008 financial crisis and the 2000 dot-com bubble.

Market Rotation Away from Value Sectors

The underperformance coincides with investor rotation out of value-heavy sectors including financials and industrials, which comprise significant portions of Berkshire’s portfolio. The S&P 500’s gains have been driven primarily by artificial intelligence euphoria and technology strength.

Berkshire’s portfolio includes major stakes in Apple Inc. AAPL, which represents 28% of its equity holdings, along with positions in American Express Co. AXP and Coca-Cola Co. KO.

Succession Planning Impact on Valuation Premium

Market analysts suggest the “Buffett Premium” – the valuation lift historically attributed to investor confidence in the Oracle of Omaha’s judgment – may be eroding as markets price in a post-Buffett era.

Greg Abel, vice chairman of Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses, is expected to assume the CEO role by year-end 2025. Buffett, who ranks as the world’s ninth-richest person with a $138 billion net worth, has maintained his $100,000 annual salary for over 40 years.

Technical Analysis and Market Context

Berkshire’s current underperformance occurs during a relatively stable market environment, contrasting with the crisis-driven conditions of previous major shortfalls.

The conglomerate’s diversified holdings span insurance, railroads, energy, and consumer brands, representing Buffett’s long-term value investing philosophy of buying “businesses you understand” with strong fundamentals and brand power.

