Gevo Shares Skyrocket 65% After Hours on Strong Q2 Results

Gevo Inc. GEVO stock experienced a 65.6% surge during after-hours trading on Monday. The company’s stock soared to $2.07 per share, up from a closing price of $1.25, according to Benzinga Pro data.

What Happened: The surge in stock followed the release of Gevo’s second-quarter financial results. The Colorado-based renewable company reported a positive net income of $2.1 million and achieved a positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization $17 million for the second quarter.

For the six months ending June 30, 2025, Gevo saw a $20 million increase in net income attributable to the company and a $32 million rise in adjusted EBITDA, both compared to the same period last year. These results were driven by the successful execution of low-carbon ethanol and carbon capture acquisition, as well as the first sales of clean fuel production credits.

Gevo’s Clean Fuel Production Credit sales from low-carbon ethanol with carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) and renewable natural gas also contributed approximately $21 million to the net income and adjusted EBITDA during the six months.

See Also: Trump Administration Shuts Down A $66 Million Food Stamp Fraud And Bribery Scheme, Arrests USDA Employee And 5 Others

Dr. Patrick Gruber, CEO, Gevo, stated this was a landmark quarter for the company. He further added, "Our results are delivering on the targets we said we would achieve this year, even sooner than we expected."

With a daily average volume of about 3.8 million shares, GEVO has traded between $0.54 and $3.39 over the past 52 weeks. Its current market capitalization is approximately $299.454 million, with today’s volume at around 3.94 million shares.

Why It Matters: Gevo reported a $14 million increase in revenues quarter-over-quarter. The company’s financial success was attributed to the commencement of Carbon Dioxide Removal (“CDR”) credit sales, which added a new co-product and revenue stream from a global marketplace. As per the press release, Gevo anticipates that CDR credit sales could reach $3-5 million by the end of the year.

With a strong Momentum in the 88th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GEVO has a negative price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with the other companies.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: mayam_studio on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.