U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.45% to 43,975.09. The Nasdaq fell 0.3% to 21,385.40, and the S&P 500 declined 0.25% to 6,373.45.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. BBAI

BigBear.ai’s stock fell by 0.70% to close at $7.09. The stock reached an intraday high of $7.39 and a low of $6.74, with a 52-week range of $10.36 to $1.20. In the after-hours trading, the shares fell sharply by 29.3% to $5.01. The decline followed the release of second-quarter earnings that disappointed investors. The company reported losses of 71 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 6 cents. Revenue for the period came in at $32.47 million, missing the Street estimate of $41.17 million.

Tilray Brands Inc. TLRY

Tilray’s shares surged 41.82% to close at $0.92. The stock hit an intraday high of $0.92 and a low of $0.72, with a 52-week range of $1.98 to $0.35. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up another 14.13% to $1.05. The rally was fueled by reports of a potential federal shift in marijuana classification, which could significantly impact the cannabis industry.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC

AMC’s stock rose 3.41% to finish at $3.03. The stock’s intraday high was $3.26, with a low of $2.79, and it has a 52-week range of $5.56 to $2.45. The increase came after the company reported second-quarter results that exceeded analysts’ expectations, boosting investor confidence.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. ASTS

AST SpaceMobile’s shares dipped 1.52% to close at $45.92. The stock’s intraday high was $47.81, with a low of $45.46, and it has a 52-week range of $60.95 to $17.51. The stock shot up 11.7% to $51.30 in the after-hours trading. Despite missing second-quarter estimates, the company maintained a positive revenue outlook, which helped mitigate losses.

Intel Corporation INTC

Intel’s stock increased by 3.66% to end at $20.68. The stock reached an intraday high of $21.60 and a low of $20.44, with a 52-week range of $27.55 to $17.67. In after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.4% to $21.17. The rise followed news of a meeting between Intel’s CEO and President Donald Trump, sparking investor interest.

