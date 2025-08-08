How To Trade SPY and Top Tech Stocks Today With Econ Calendar On Mute

Good Morning Traders!

Today’s economic calendar is completely void of any important economic data, fostering a quieter backdrop that may amplify focus on external factors. At 10:20 AM ET, Voting Fed Member Alberto Musalem is scheduled to speak, though not anticipated to delve deeply into monetary policy details.

With the absence of economic data releases, traders will likely concentrate on breaking news headlines concerning tariffs or trade developments, which could introduce unpredictable swings in sentiment and price action.

In this low-data environment, prioritize caution with position management and stay prepared for potential volatility bursts from thin liquidity.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is lingering close to our vital indicator of 634.50. Bulls seek to lock in a preliminary rise to 635.75. If the drive holds steady above 635.75, expect purchasers to advance prices to our following essential base at 637.29. If purchasers resolutely safeguard 637.29 during typical market hours, foresee a progression upward to 638.15. Our premier affirmative goal for SPY today is 638.99.

If bulls waver at 634.50, sellers might capture momentum for a reduction, beginning with an examination at 633.44. Ongoing downward push could endanger the 632.15 spot. A resolute violation there may cause SPY to descend rapidly to the firm base at 630.41. If disposal ramps up, sellers could attain our minimal affirmative goal for the day at 628.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

The QQQ is situated adjacent to our central reference of 571.50. Bulls require to solidify above this, then bolster 573.43 as a stable session foundation. Lasting affirmative vibe should stimulate more upward progress, concentrating on the subsequent barrier at 576.91. With powerful purchasing, foresee an ascent to 580.29, and our paramount optimistic goal for the QQQ is 583.59.

If the QQQ can’t sustain 571.50 in session hours, bears could command and compel a reduction, commencing with a probe at 569.75. If fragility continues, prepare for a sharper descent to 568.61. Prolonged bearish command might thrust toward the base at 566.89. A violation here unlocks the route to our minimal bearish aim of the day at 565.88.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is positioned adjacent to our essential spot of 221.50. Bulls need to uphold this as a foundation, advancing the stock first to 222.81. Consistent acquisition might raise Apple to the following challenge at 224.13. If positive forces clearly dominate today, our top positive aim of 225.76 is achievable.

If Apple loses the 221.50 level, negative sellers could target 220.50 next. Persistent disposal force could tug Apple to the subsequent base zone at 219.62. A rupture there could ignite further drops to 218.87, with more fragility possibly striking our lesser bear aim at 218.24.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is positioned adjacent to our prominent indicator of 522.50. Bulls will aim to lock this level, paving a path for a rise to 524.70, serving as session support. Keeping robust above 524.70 could lead Microsoft to a positive surge toward 526.57, with continued acquisition likely elevating prices to our session positive aim of 529.01.

If 522.50 fails, bears might promptly test the 521.33 point. A drop below this could heighten negative force to 519.78. If disposal escalates, the following negative goal becomes 518.26, opening the route to our session’s minimal negative target at 516.89.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is situated adjacent to our essential spot of 182.50. Bulls must drive higher to secure and solidify base at 183.54. Lasting positive drive could unlock a route to the subsequent barrier at 184.91. Potent acquisition during the day might propel NVIDIA higher to 186.25, with our leading positive aim today at 187.91.

If NVIDIA can’t uphold above 182.50, negative sellers might focus on a fall to 180.30. A rupture with substantial volume could swiftly lower prices to 178.79. Additional softening might probe 177.48, and lasting negative drive could ultimately lead NVIDIA to our session negative objective at 176.49.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is situated adjacent to our key reference of 197.00. Bulls will strive to anchor this as session base, focusing on a rise to 198.05. Potent positive engagement could broaden this advance to hit today’s leading positive aim of 199.92.

Should Alphabet surrender 197.00, sellers may rapidly probe base at 195.89. If negative mood grows, expect a drop to 194.78. Amid strong disposal pressure, Alphabet might sink to our lesser negative objective of 193.05.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is positioned adjacent to our vital benchmark of 763.50. Bulls aim to build solid strength above 766.21, enabling advances to 768.16. Lasting positive belief could then raise Meta to the following barrier at 770.80, with potential to reach our positive aim of 773.45.

If Meta can’t uphold base at 763.50, sellers could target a drop to 759.59. Ongoing negative action might cause a further fall to 757.13. If this point yields, escalated disposal could hasten the decline to our session’s lesser negative aim of 755.13.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is hovering near our core marker of 322.00. Bulls should focus on an upward shift to 324.28, with steady acquisition possibly raising prices to the following barrier at 327.96. If positive mood prevails strongly today, Tesla could climb to 333.89, with our peak positive goal at 336.14.

Should the base at 322.00 weaken, sellers may promptly probe 320.16. Extra negative force could pull Tesla to 318.32. A yield at this point with heavy disposal might lead to further drop to our session negative aim of 316.93.

Final Word: Good luck, trade safely, and Happy Friday!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.