Tesla Dominates Used EV Sales On Carvana As Electrified Mix Hits Record 9%

Used car seller Carvana Co. CVNA says 9% of the company's unit sales comprised electric vehicles and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, or PHEVs.

A Record Electrified Sales Mix, SUVs Driving Growth

The company said that 9% of the unit sales were EVs and PHEVs in the second quarter of 2025, up from just over 2% in the same period during the year 2023, the company said in a report on Thursday.

"Last quarter, nearly 1 in 10 vehicles we sold was an EV or PHEV – a significant shift from just a couple of years ago," Carvana's Executive Vice President of Strategy, Christina Keiser, said in the report.

SUVs comprised 44% of EV and PHEV sales for Carvana, up from 24% in the second quarter of 2023.

Tesla Clinches Top 3 Best-Selling EV Spots

Data released by Carvana also showcased that Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicles maintained the top 3 positions in used EV sales for the used car platform. The Tesla Model 3 was in the top spot, followed by the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla Model S in the third spot.

Amazon Begins Including Used Car Listings, Prices Surge Due To Trump Tariffs

The news comes as Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has begun including used cars and certified pre-owned vehicles on its automotive platform as it competes with Carvana.

Elsewhere, used car prices have hit record highs since August 2022, due to the effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs on the auto industry. Prices rose 6.3% YoY.

Tesla Sales Keep Declining

Tesla, meanwhile, has experienced sharp declines in sales across multiple markets, with the company's sales in California falling 21% despite vehicles like the Model 3 and the Model Y being best-sellers.

Sales were also down in the UK, falling by over 60% in July as the company sold over 987 units in the country. Interestingly, rival BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF experienced an over 300% surge in sales during the same period.

Photo Courtesy: Around the World Photos on Shutterstock.com