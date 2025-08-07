The U.S. stock market saw a mixed performance today, with the Nasdaq gaining over 70 points, reflecting a 0.35% increase to 21,242.70. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell by 0.08% to 6,340, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 0.5% to settle at 43,968.64.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD

The Trade Desk’s stock fell by 1.40%, closing at $88.33. During the day, it reached a high of $91.45 and a low of $87.44, with a 52-week range of $141.53 to $42.96. The stock plunged heavily by nearly 29% to $62.88 in the after-hours session. The drop came after the company released its second-quarter earnings, reporting 41 cents per share, aligning with analyst expectations. CEO Jeff Green said at the earnings call, “In the second quarter, starting right at the beginning of April, some of the biggest brands, particularly in sectors like auto and consumer packaged goods, which are meaningful categories for us, began to experience even greater volatility, but since then, things have stabilized.”

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN

SoundHound AI saw a slight decrease of 0.74%, closing at $10.72. The stock fluctuated between $11.06 and $10.45 throughout the day, with a 52-week high of $24.98 and a low of $4.32. In the after-hours trading, the company’s stock appreciated 13.9% to $12.21. SoundHound AI reported a record-breaking second-quarter performance, with quarterly adjusted losses of three cents per share, surpassing the expected nine cents.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY

Eli Lilly’s stock plummeted by 14.14%, closing at $640.86. It hit an intraday high of $678.29 and a low of $633.20, with its 52-week range between $972.53 and $633.20. This significant drop marks its worst day in 25 years, influenced by broader market movements and corporate earnings. Eli Lilly shares fell after trial results showed its obesity pill led to 12.4% average weight loss, missing Wall Street's 15% forecast and trailing rival Novo Nordisk's drug. The drop came despite the company posting strong quarterly earnings and raising its 2025 guidance.

Block, Inc. XYZ

Block’s stock rose by 0.95%, ending the day at $76.85. It reached a high of $77.37 and a low of $76, with a 52-week range of $99.26 to $44.27. Despite missing analyst expectations with earnings of 62 cents per share, the stock climbed. Block raised its guidance and expects gross profit in the third quarter to rise by 16% year-over-year and touch $2.6 billion.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD

CrowdStrike’s stock declined by 5.91%, closing at $425. It fluctuated between $451.98 and $422 during the day, with a 52-week high of $517.98 and a low of $229.72. The decline followed a negative market reaction to cybersecurity company Fortinet’s cautious outlook, affecting the broader sector.

Photo Courtesy: insta_photos on Shutterstock.com

