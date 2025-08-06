Fractyl Health Drops 26% Pre-Market: What You Need to Know

Fractyl Health Inc. GUTS stock plummeted 26.74% to $1.37 during pre-market trading on Wednesday. This dip follows the company’s announcement of a proposed public offering.

What Happened: Fractyl Health, a Massachusetts-based metabolic therapeutics company, plans to offer shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants to certain investors. Each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant will be sold with accompanying common warrants to purchase shares of common stock. The company also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock and/or pre-funded warrants. Investors can buy these shares or pre-funded warrants at the same price as the original offering, minus any fees or commissions.

On the same day, Fractyl also reported encouraging two-year real-world clinical data on its Revita DMR treatment, developed for patients with Type 2 diabetes and related metabolic diseases.

The company plans to use the money it raises from the offering, along with its current cash, to fund its Revita and Rejuva programs, and to help cover everyday business expenses and other general needs.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

Why It Matters: The proposed public offering by Fractyl Health has had a significant impact on its stock price. The company’s shares are trading lower following the announcement of the proposed public offering.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, during regular trading hours, GUTS shares rose 0.54% to close at $1.87 on Tuesday. With 61,448 shares traded, Fractyl Health today has a market cap of $91.59 million.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates Fractyl has Momentum in the 32nd percentile. Find out the stock value of pharmaceutical companies.

