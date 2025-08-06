Flywire Stock Jumps 24.08% After Strong Q2 Earnings

Flywire Corporation FLYW stock surged 24.08%, to $12.88 after-hours on Tuesday after releasing second-quarter results.

What Happened: Flywire Corporation posted impressive second-quarter results that exceeded analyst expectations, driving significant after-hours trading activity following the earnings announcement on Tuesday.

The global payments company reported revenue increased 27.2% to $131.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $103.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. This substantially beat consensus estimates of $119.65 million in revenue that analysts had projected.

Key financial metrics showed robust growth across multiple measures. Total Payment Volume increased 22% to $5.9 billion in the second quarter, while the company’s Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) surged to $16.6 million compared to just $5.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Sertifi acquisition contributed significantly to growth momentum. Sertifi positively impacted revenue by $12.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, adding 12 points of revenue growth year over year.

CFO Cosmin Pitigoi expressed confidence in the company’s trajectory, noting that “Second quarter 2025 performance significantly exceeded expectations for both FX Neutral Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA”. The company raised its full-year Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook while maintaining revenue guidance despite ongoing student visa headwinds in the U.S. education market.

Why It Matters: For fiscal year 2025, Flywire anticipates FX-Neutral Revenue Less Ancillary Services Growth of 17-23% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Growth of 200-350 basis points year-over-year.

The Boston-based company also expanded its share repurchase program, increasing authorization by $150 million to approximately $200 million total. During the quarter, Flywire repurchased 0.6 million shares for approximately $5.0 million.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, FLYW stock closed up at 0.48% at $10.38 during regular trading hours on Tuesday. The company trades between $8.20 and $23.40 over the year, with a $1.26 billion market cap, 2.37 million average volume, and a price to earnings ratio of 367.69.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images on Shutterstock.com

