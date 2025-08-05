Caterpillar, Pfizer And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $4.90 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Caterpillar shares rose 0.1% to $434.06 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $4.90 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Caterpillar shares rose 0.1% to $434.06 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Pfizer Inc. PFE to have earned 57 cents per share on revenue of $13.41 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Pfizer shares rose 0.5% to $23.65 in after-hours trading.

to have earned 57 cents per share on revenue of $13.41 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Pfizer shares rose 0.5% to $23.65 in after-hours trading. Paymentus Holdings Inc. PAY reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. The company reported quarterly earnings of 15 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $280.08 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $261.81 million. Paymentus shares climbed 4.2% to $30.56 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Palantir reported second-quarter revenue of $1.004 billion, beating analyst estimates of $939.71 million. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 14 cents per share. Palantir shares jumped 4.6% to $168.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Palantir reported second-quarter revenue of $1.004 billion, beating analyst estimates of $939.71 million. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 14 cents per share. Palantir shares jumped 4.6% to $168.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD to post quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $7.41 billion after the closing bell. AMD shares rose 1.2% to $178.90 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock