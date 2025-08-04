U.S. stocks bounced back sharply Monday, recovering from Friday's sell-off triggered by renewed concerns over a weakening labor market.

Despite the softer jobs data, investors found fresh optimism in rising expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. Markets are now pricing in an 88% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in September, with a 62% probability of another cut in October.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.8%, trimming Friday's 2% loss, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4% after falling 1.6%.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump threatened further tariffs on India, accusing the country of reselling discounted Russian oil at a profit on global markets.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR — the S&P 500's top-performing stock this year — rose 3.7% ahead of its earnings report due after the close.

The U.S. dollar held steady after Friday's steep 1.4% drop, its worst session in nearly four months. Treasury yields continued to slide, with 30-year yields touching a one-month low at 4.79%.

Gold extended gains on lower yields and tariff fears, up 0.5% to $3,370 per ounce, while silver added 0.8% to $37.32.

Oil dropped 1.6% after OPEC+ confirmed a widely anticipated production boost of 547,000 barrels per day starting in September.

Bitcoin BTC/USD edged up 0.6% to $115,000.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % Nasdaq 100 23,170.16 1.8% Russell 2000 2,201.90 1.7% S&P 500 6,322.52 1.4% Dow Jones 44,116.19 1.2% Updated at 12:40 p.m. ET



The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 1.4% to $579.32.

rose 1.4% to $579.32. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 1.3% to $441.15.

rose 1.3% to $441.15. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ soared 1.7% to $563.37.

soared 1.7% to $563.37. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 1.7% to $218.64.

rose 1.7% to $218.64. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 2%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 0.2%.

Monday’s Stock Movers

Idexx Laboratories Inc . IDXX soared 26% after beating Street’s estimates on both earnings and revenue last quarter.

. soared 26% after beating Street’s estimates on both earnings and revenue last quarter. Other stocks reacting to earnings reports included Tyson Foods, Inc . TSN , up 4.5%; Wayfair Inc. W , up 11.6% and ON Semiconductor Corp. ON , down 11.4%.

. , up 4.5%; , up 11.6% and Corp. , down 11.4%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B BRK sank 3%, reaching late January’s lows, after the company reported a 4% year-over-year decline in second-quarter operating profit, which fell to $11.2 billion. The company also disclosed a $3.76 billion writedown on its stake in Kraft Heinz Co. KHC in the second quarter.

sank 3%, reaching late January’s lows, after the company reported a 4% year-over-year decline in second-quarter operating profit, which fell to $11.2 billion. The company also disclosed a $3.76 billion writedown on its stake in in the second quarter. Joby Aviation Inc. JOBY surged 20.5% after announcing plans to acquire Blade Air Mobility in a deal valued at up to $125 million, expanding its electric air taxi footprint.

surged 20.5% after announcing plans to acquire in a deal valued at up to $125 million, expanding its electric air taxi footprint. CommScope Holding Co. COMM exploded 88% following a report from The Wall Street Journal that Amphenol Corp. APH is close to acquiring its broadband and cable business for $10.5 billion.

