U.S. stocks bounced back sharply Monday, recovering from Friday's sell-off triggered by renewed concerns over a weakening labor market.

Despite the softer jobs data, investors found fresh optimism in rising expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. Markets are now pricing in an 88% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in September, with a 62% probability of another cut in October.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.8%, trimming Friday's 2% loss, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4% after falling 1.6%.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump threatened further tariffs on India, accusing the country of reselling discounted Russian oil at a profit on global markets.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR — the S&P 500's top-performing stock this year — rose 3.7% ahead of its earnings report due after the close.

The U.S. dollar held steady after Friday's steep 1.4% drop, its worst session in nearly four months. Treasury yields continued to slide, with 30-year yields touching a one-month low at 4.79%.

Gold extended gains on lower yields and tariff fears, up 0.5% to $3,370 per ounce, while silver added 0.8% to $37.32.

Oil dropped 1.6% after OPEC+ confirmed a widely anticipated production boost of 547,000 barrels per day starting in September.

Bitcoin BTC/USD edged up 0.6% to $115,000.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %
Nasdaq 10023,170.161.8%
Russell 20002,201.901.7%
S&P 5006,322.521.4%
Dow Jones44,116.191.2%
Updated at 12:40 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 1.4% to $579.32.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 1.3% to $441.15.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ soared 1.7% to $563.37.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 1.7% to $218.64.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 2%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 0.2%.
Monday’s Stock Movers

  • Idexx Laboratories Inc. IDXX soared 26% after beating Street’s estimates on both earnings and revenue last quarter.
  • Other stocks reacting to earnings reports included Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, up 4.5%; Wayfair Inc. W, up 11.6% and ON Semiconductor Corp. ON, down 11.4%.
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B BRK sank 3%, reaching late January’s lows, after the company reported a 4% year-over-year decline in second-quarter operating profit, which fell to $11.2 billion. The company also disclosed a $3.76 billion writedown on its stake in Kraft Heinz Co. KHC in the second quarter.
  • Joby Aviation Inc. JOBY surged 20.5% after announcing plans to acquire Blade Air Mobility in a deal valued at up to $125 million, expanding its electric air taxi footprint.
  • CommScope Holding Co. COMM exploded 88% following a report from The Wall Street Journal that Amphenol Corp. APH is close to acquiring its broadband and cable business for $10.5 billion.
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$115430.001.07%

APH Logo
APHAmphenol Corp
$108.253.78%
COMM Logo
COMMCommScope Holding Co Inc
$14.9491.8%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$441.491.32%
IDXX Logo
IDXXIDEXX Laboratories Inc
$677.5626.5%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$218.621.72%
JOBY Logo
JOBYJoby Aviation Inc
$20.5920.0%
KHC Logo
KHCThe Kraft Heinz Co
$26.81-2.19%
ON Logo
ONON Semiconductor Corp
$49.89-12.2%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$160.143.81%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$563.621.76%
TSN Logo
TSNTyson Foods Inc
$54.603.94%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$579.461.40%
W Logo
WWayfair Inc
$72.9911.9%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$87.891.35%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$85.30-0.34%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$262.262.02%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$132.651.16%
