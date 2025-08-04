DJT Falls As Trump Media Floats Utility Token Concept, Posts $20 Million Quarterly Loss

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT saw its shares drop 3.81% to $16.92 on Friday after posting a $20 million net loss for the second quarter ended June 30.

Quarterly Loss and Market Reaction

The loss, reported alongside only $883,000 in quarterly revenue, highlights the company’s struggle to monetize its core Truth Social and Truth+ platforms, even as it embarks on ambitious digital asset initiatives.

The company ended the quarter with a sharp increase in operational costs, with research, legal, and administrative expenses outpacing modest revenue gains.

Utility Token and Patriot Package Moves

To diversify revenue streams, Trump Media disclosed plans for a utility token tied to subscriber engagement—specifically through its new Truth+ Patriot Package premium tier, now in public beta.

The company said future Patriot Package subscribers will accumulate "gems," a digital rewards system that, according to filings, "will eventually be tied to a utility token on both Truth Social and Truth+." This marks a significant shift, aligning DJT with firms seeking to blend user engagement rewards with blockchain-based assets.

Bitcoin Strategy Gains Spotlight

Trump Media's foray into digital assets is underscored by its aggressive bitcoin treasury strategy. DJT ranks sixth among public U.S. companies in Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings, with 18,430 Bitcoin now on its balance sheet.

This places it behind MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR and Tesla Inc. TSLA, both major corporate bitcoin holders. The company also recently completed a $1.4 billion PIPE offering and $1 billion in convertible notes, earmarking proceeds for further bitcoin acquisition and working capital.

Broader Industry Impact and Leadership Context

The high-profile move comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, held at roughly 200,000 BTC and backed by government-seized assets.

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN CEO Brian Armstrong recently said the order "instantly legitimized" bitcoin, prompting other G20 nations to explore their own reserves.

