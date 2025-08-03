Novo Nordisk, United Parcel Service, And Moderna Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 28-August 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

1. Novo Nordisk NVO has slumped over 31% this week after the company lowered its 2025 sales outlook. The company cited reduced growth expectations for Wegovy and Ozempic in the US and weaker Wegovy penetration.

2. Baxter International Inc. BAX stock has lost 24.25% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and lowered the fiscal year 2025 outlook.

3. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares fell 16.70% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

4. ATI Inc. ATI stock fell 19.77% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued third quarter adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

5. Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares decreased 19.38% after the company released second-quarter results.

6. Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL stock slumped 18.3% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

7. Anheuser-Busch Inbev BUD shares declined 15.67% after the company’s second-quarter sales missed estimates and total volumes declined.

8. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS stock decreased 18% this week after the company withheld 2025 revenue and profit forecasts amid macro uncertainty.

9. Exelixis, Inc. EXEL stock fell 18.54% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.

10. Entegris, Inc. ENTG stock decreased 18.38% this week after the company issued third adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

