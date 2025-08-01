August 1, 2025 12:46 PM 2 min read

V2X Clinches $4.3 Billion US Air Force Deal For T-6 Support

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
V2X, Inc. VVX has secured a $4.3 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide Contractor Operated and Maintained Base Supply (COMBS) services for the T-6 aircraft program.

This initiative is designed to enhance the availability and safety of aircraft used for pilot training across multiple military branches.

The contract, structured as an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity agreement, covers supply chain management to ensure aircraft meet daily operational and depot maintenance needs for the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army.

The Department of Defense emphasizes this approach as a key strategy for aligning military procurement with modern commercial standards.

Jeremy C. Wensinger, president and CEO of V2X, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "This contract reflects the dedication of our team and the pride we take in supporting the readiness of our nation’s aircraft." He noted that the contract represents the company's ongoing commitment to supporting the operational readiness of U.S. military aircraft.

Vinny Caputo, senior vice president of aerospace systems at V2X, added that the company's expertise in supply chain operations would ensure consistent delivery of parts and services.

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT and Boeing Co. BA are two major defense contractors operating in similar aerospace and military support sectors.

The contract work will be executed at various military bases across the United States and is slated to continue through July 2034, further cementing V2X's role as a key partner in supporting the U.S. defense infrastructure.

Price Action: VVX shares are trading higher by 0.084% to $47.34 at last check, Friday.

Overview
