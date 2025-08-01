Boeing Sued For Negligence By Flight Attendants Over Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 Cabin Blowout

Boeing Co. BA is being sued by four flight attendants on board the 737 MAX 9 aircraft operated by Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK, which experienced a mid-air cabin blowout in January last year.

What Happened: The plaintiffs are suing the aerospace company for emotional and physical injuries, while also seeking compensation for economic damages in the past and the future caused by the incident, Reuters reported on Friday.

"Each of the four flight attendants acted courageously, following their training and putting their passengers’ safety first while fearing for their lives. They deserve to be wholly compensated for this life-altering traumatic experience," Tracy Brammeier, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said, as per the report.

The report suggests that the plaintiffs filed the lawsuits in Seattle on Tuesday, accusing Boeing of negligence and that the company knew or should've known about the issues with the 737 Max 9 aircraft.

Why It Matters: The filing comes as the NTSB, or the National Transportation Safety Board, slammed Boeing for the incident, criticizing the company for its failure to address the lax production issues.

The incident resulted in the 737 MAX 9 aircraft being temporarily grounded as midair pressure suddenly faced issues and resulted in damage to the aircraft's fuselage.

Elsewhere, Boeing could be set for relief amid its various woes as the FAA greenlit the certification process for the 777-9 aircraft as it goes through a TIA or Type Inspection Authorization.

Photo courtesy: JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock