Impinj Soars 23% After Hours On 'Strong' Q2 Report

Impinj Inc. PI witnessed a 22.67% surge in its stock price after-hours, after the company released its second-quarter financial results.

What Happened: The stock of the Seattle-based company specializing in connecting everyday objects to the internet closed at $122.21, marking a 0.49% decline on Wednesday. According to the Benzinga pro data, the stock surged 22.67% to $149.92, gaining $27.71 during after-hours trading.

The surge followed the release of Impinj’s second-quarter financial results.

Chris Diorio, co-founder and CEO of Impinj stated, "Our second-quarter results were strong, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeding our guidance.

Why It Matters: Impinj’s strong financial results have been a key factor in the stock’s performance. The company’s second-quarter revenue was $97.9 million. The Generally Accepted Accounting Principles net income was $11.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share using 29.7 million shares. The adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization was $27.6 million, and the non-GAAP net income was $24.5 million, or income of $0.80 per diluted share using 32.2 million shares.

Impinj also provided a financial outlook for the third quarter of 2025, with a revenue forecast of $91.0 to $94.0 million and a GAAP net loss of ($2.2) to ($0.7) million.

