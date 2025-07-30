Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Spikes In After‑Hours Session Following Major Announcement

Following the announcement of positive top-line results from its open-label Phase 2a trial, the stock of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS has seen a 21.94% rise in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

What Happened: Aclaris Therapeutics, the Pennsylvania-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported positive top-line results from its open-label Phase 2a trial of ATI-2138, a potent and selective investigational inhibitor of interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) and Janus kinase 3 (JAK3). The trial involved 14 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Dr. Neal Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Aclaris, noted, "These Phase 2a trial results represent a significant achievement for our ITK franchise by confirming the mechanism and corroborating our work on next-generation ITK selective compounds."

Following this announcement, the stock of Aclaris Therapeutics rose by 21.94% to $1.89 in after-hours trading.

Why It Matters: The trial achieved its primary and key secondary endpoints, confirming the favorable tolerability profile of ATI-2138 without the risks associated with other agents in the class. The efficacy results showed comparable outcomes to approved therapies, suggesting the potential for improved tolerability and supporting exploration of higher doses in future clinical trials.

The positive results from the Phase 2a trial have been a significant boost for Aclaris Therapeutics. The recent surge in its stock value is a clear indication of the market’s positive reception of the company’s latest achievements.

Price Action: ACRS shares closed 7.74% lower at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has traded between $1.05 and $5.17 over the past year — Benzinga Pro data.

