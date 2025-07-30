July 30, 2025 1:44 AM 1 min read

Starbucks, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Meta Platforms Inc. META to report quarterly earnings at $5.86 per share on revenue of $44.58 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Meta shares gained 0.9% to $706.07 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corp. MSFT to have earned $3.37 per share on revenue of $73.80 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.2% to $513.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Starbucks Corp. SBUX reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales. Starbucks reported third-quarter revenue of $9.46 billion, beating analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. The coffee giant reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 65 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Starbucks shares surged 4.6% to $97.25 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Logitech International SA LOGI reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Logitech shares gained 0.8% to $94.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co. KHC to post quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $6.26 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.2% to $28.63 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

