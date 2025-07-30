Starbucks, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Meta Platforms Inc. META to report quarterly earnings at $5.86 per share on revenue of $44.58 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Meta shares gained 0.9% to $706.07 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corp. MSFT to have earned $3.37 per share on revenue of $73.80 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.2% to $513.75 in after-hours trading.

Starbucks Corp. SBUX reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales. Starbucks reported third-quarter revenue of $9.46 billion, beating analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. The coffee giant reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 65 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Starbucks shares surged 4.6% to $97.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Logitech International SA LOGI reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Logitech shares gained 0.8% to $94.50 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Logitech shares gained 0.8% to $94.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co. KHC to post quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $6.26 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.2% to $28.63 in after-hours trading.

