Rocky Brands Rallies 28% After Hours on Strong Earnings, CEO Hails 'Well Executed' Second Quarter

Rocky Brands, Inc. RCKY shares experienced a 28.37% surge in after-hours trading on Tuesday, following the release of its second-quarter results.

What Happened: The stock of the Ohio-based footwear and apparel company rose to $29.50 after the company reported its second-quarter results. The stock closed at $22.98, marking a 2.21% decline for the day, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The company’s second-quarter results surpassed analyst expectations, with earnings doubling the estimates.

Jason Brooks, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the company's strong performance to several factors, stating: "We executed well during the second quarter, capitalizing on the strength of our brand portfolio and the benefits of our diversified manufacturing and sourcing base to deliver results that well exceeded last year and expectations."

Why It Matters: Rocky Brands announced a 7.5% increase in net sales to $105.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. The company’s income from operations also saw a significant rise of 58.7% to $7.2 million. Net income increased by 390.3% to $3.6 million or $0.48 per diluted share. Adjusted net income increased by 224.9% to $4.1 million or $0.55 per diluted share. Total debt decreased by 13.1% year-over-year.

Photo Courtesy: Kanyapak Lim on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.