July 30, 2025 1:30 AM 2 min read

Rocky Brands Rallies 28% After Hours on Strong Earnings, CEO Hails 'Well Executed' Second Quarter

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Rocky Brands, Inc. RCKY shares experienced a 28.37% surge in after-hours trading on Tuesday, following the release of its second-quarter results.

Check out the current price of RCKY stock here

What Happened: The stock of the Ohio-based footwear and apparel company rose to $29.50 after the company reported its second-quarter results. The stock closed at $22.98, marking a 2.21% decline for the day, according to Benzinga Pro data.

 The company’s second-quarter results surpassed analyst expectations, with earnings doubling the estimates. 

See Also: Bank of America Foresees Possible 40% S&P 500 Plunge Due To Growth-Stock Bubble

Jason Brooks, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the company's strong performance to several factors, stating: "We executed well during the second quarter, capitalizing on the strength of our brand portfolio and the benefits of our diversified manufacturing and sourcing base to deliver results that well exceeded last year and expectations."

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Why It Matters: Rocky Brands announced a 7.5% increase in net sales to $105.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. The company’s income from operations also saw a significant rise of 58.7% to $7.2 million. Net income increased by 390.3% to $3.6 million or $0.48 per diluted share. Adjusted net income increased by 224.9% to $4.1 million or $0.55 per diluted share. Total debt decreased by 13.1% year-over-year.

Loading...
Loading...

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight RCKY has a Growth score of 85.07. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Photo Courtesy: Kanyapak Lim on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

RCKY Logo
RCKYRocky Brands Inc
$29.5025.5%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.69
Growth
61.46
Quality
85.07
Value
87.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved