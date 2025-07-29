July 29, 2025 10:11 PM 3 min read

Unitedhealth, Starbucks, Novo Nordisk, UPS And Meta: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Follow

U.S. markets closed lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping nearly 0.5% to 44,632.99 and the S&P 500 declining 0.3% to 6,370.86. The Nasdaq dropped close to 0.4%, finishing at 21,098.29.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

UnitedHealth Group UNH

UnitedHealth Group saw a decline of 7.46%, closing at $261.07. The stock fluctuated between an intraday high of $272.91 and a low of $260.55, with its 52-week range spanning from $248.88 to $630.73. In the after-hours session, the shares rose by almost 0.7%.

The company’s second-quarter earnings report revealed adjusted earnings of $4.08, falling short of the expected $4.95. Despite this, UnitedHealth reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, aiming for a healthier outlook in the coming years.

Starbucks Corp SBUX

Starbucks shares dipped 0.76%, ending the day at $92.96. The stock’s intraday movement saw a high of $94.39 and a low of $91.78, while its 52-week high and low are $117.46 and $72.72. The shares spiked 4.6% to $97.25 in the after-hours trading.

The coffee giant reported third-quarter results, with revenue surpassing expectations but earnings per share of 50 cents per share missing the analyst estimates of 65 cents per share. However, Starbucks’ turnaround efforts are reportedly ahead of schedule.

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO

Novo Nordisk’s stock plummeted 21.83%, closing at $53.94. The day’s trading saw a high of $55.37 and a low of $53.51, with a 52-week range from $53.51 to $139.74. The pharmaceutical company issued a profit warning related to its obesity drug Wegovy, leading to a significant drop in its share price. The company also adjusted its sales and profit forecasts for 2025.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS

UPS shares fell 10.57%, closing at $90.84. The stock’s intraday high was $98.18, with a low of $90.72, and its 52-week range is $90.55 to $145.01. The logistics giant’s second-quarter results exceeded revenue expectations but narrowly missed earnings estimates. The company continues to face challenges in the global trade environment.

Meta Platforms META

Meta Platforms saw a 2.46% decline, closing at $700. The stock reached an intraday high of $724.47 and a low of $699.91, with its 52-week range from $450.80 to $747.90. As one of the top-performing stocks in 2025, Meta is set to report its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, with expectations of highlighting its AI investments.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Meta Platforms checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trend. Here is how the stock is ranked on other metrics.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: Supawat Bursuk on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$706.07-1.61%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.83
Growth
92.71
Quality
90.39
Value
27.26
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$54.39-21.2%
SBUX Logo
SBUXStarbucks Corp
$97.253.82%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$262.69-6.89%
UPS Logo
UPSUnited Parcel Service Inc
$91.23-10.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved