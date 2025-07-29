How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today’s economic calendar delivers a packed agenda offering multiple data points to guide market direction. The Advance Goods Trade Balance and Preliminary Wholesale Inventories for June will provide insights into trade flows and inventory trends, potentially indicating adjustments in supply chains and demand forecasts that influence inflation and growth views.

The FHFA House Price Index for May will update residential real estate valuations, followed by the June JOLTS report at 10:00 AM ET—covering Job Openings, Quits Rate, and Layoffs Rate—alongside the Conference Board Consumer Confidence, both key for assessing employment strength and household outlook amid economic uncertainties.

Rounding out at 10:30 AM ET, the Dallas Fed Services Activity Index will capture service sector dynamics, while the Treasury's 2-Year FRN Auction at 11:30 AM ET and 7-Year Note Auction at 1:00 PM ET may affect bond yields and liquidity perceptions. With the Fed in blackout mode until tomorrow's FOMC rate decision, volatility may stem from breaking news on trade deals or tariffs, requiring close attention to real-time developments.

Approach this data-rich session with strategic risk management, leveraging confirmed trends and protective measures like stop-losses to navigate potential swings effectively.

We will now discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is presently trading near our important level of 638.50. Bulls are targeting an initial advance to 639.75. If momentum persists above 639.75, we anticipate buyers driving prices toward our next key support at 641.29. Should buyers confidently defend 641.29 throughout regular session trading, look for a continuation upward to 642.15, with our ultimate bullish target for the day sitting at 642.99.

If bulls lose their grip at 638.50, sellers will aim for downside momentum, initially challenging the 637.44 level. Continued bearish pressure will put the 636.15 mark at risk. Breaking this level decisively could see SPY quickly trading down toward the strong support at 634.41. If selling intensifies dramatically, bears might reach our lowest target for the session at 632.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

The QQQ is currently trading near our pivotal level of 570.19. Bulls must firmly establish price action above this mark, subsequently securing 572.12 as reliable intraday support. Persistent bullish sentiment should then encourage further upside momentum, targeting the next resistance at 574.60. If today’s buying is robust, anticipate a stretch toward 577.98, with our top bullish objective for the QQQ standing at 581.28.

Should QQQ fail to hold 570.19 convincingly during market hours, bears will seize control and push downward aggressively, first testing the 568.44 area. If weakness persists, expect a deeper selloff toward 567.30. Continued bearish dominance could trigger further downside pressure toward the support at 565.58. A breach here opens the door to our lowest bearish target of the day at 564.57.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is trading near our crucial price level of 214.15. Bulls should aim to maintain this support, driving the stock upward initially toward 215.46. Sustained buying could elevate Apple to the next upside hurdle at 216.78. If bullish participants decisively dominate today’s trading, our high-end bullish target of 218.41 becomes attainable.

If buyers fail to defend the critical level at 214.15, bearish sellers will quickly target 213.15 as their first destination. Continuation of selling momentum would bring Apple down to the next support zone at 212.27. A breakdown of that level might induce additional selling toward 211.52, with further weakness potentially reaching our lower bear target at 210.89.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading near our highlighted level of 513.75. Bulls will first need to secure the area above 513.45, setting the stage for a move upward toward 515.65, which would then act as an intraday support. Holding firmly above 515.65 would position Microsoft for a bullish run toward 517.52, with sustained buyer participation likely pushing prices to our daily bullish target of 519.96.

If 513.75 is not maintained, expect bears to swiftly challenge the 512.58 mark. Breaking below this support will encourage additional downside pressure, targeting 511.03. Should selling intensify, the next bearish objective becomes 509.51, ultimately opening a path toward our lowest bearish target for the session at 508.14.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently trading around our critical level of 179.50. Bulls must push the price higher initially to reclaim and firmly establish support at 180.54. Continued upward momentum would then open a pathway to the next resistance point at 181.91. Strong buying throughout the day could drive NVIDIA further upward toward 183.25, with our top bullish target today placed at 184.91.

If NVIDIA cannot hold above 179.50, expect bearish sellers to target a move lower initially toward 177.30. A breakdown here with notable selling volume could rapidly take prices down to 175.79. Further weakening could see bears testing 174.48, and continued downside momentum might ultimately push NVIDIA toward our daily bearish objective at 173.49.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is presently trading close to our significant level of 192.50. Bulls will first aim to firmly secure this area as intraday support, targeting a push higher toward resistance at 193.55. Strong bullish activity might then extend this rally to reach today’s ultimate bullish target of 195.42.

If buyers are unable to protect 192.50, sellers will likely take control and aggressively test support lower at 191.39. If bearish sentiment intensifies, expect the auction to continue downward toward 190.28. Under heavy selling pressure, Alphabet could fall toward our low-end bearish objective of 188.55.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading near our key level of 720.06. Bulls will look to establish firm price strength above 722.77, setting up the opportunity for further advances toward 724.72. Continued bullish conviction should then lift Meta toward the next resistance level at 727.36, with potential for buyers to drive price action toward our bullish target at 730.01.

If Meta fails to maintain support at 720.06, sellers will immediately target a decline to the support level at 716.15. Continued bearish activity would encourage a further drop toward 713.69. Should this area fail to hold, increased selling might accelerate the move down toward our lowest bearish target of the session at 711.69.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently trading around our significant price level of 326.50. Bulls should first target a move upward to 328.78, with continued buying momentum potentially lifting prices to the next resistance at 332.46. If market sentiment is strongly bullish today, Tesla may push higher toward 338.39, with our maximum bullish objective sitting at 340.64.

If the support level at 326.50 is compromised, anticipate sellers moving swiftly to test lower prices around 324.66. Additional bearish pressure would likely bring Tesla down further to 322.82. Failure at this level with intensified selling could prompt further downside to our daily bearish target of 321.43.

Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.