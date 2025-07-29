Stock Market Today: US Futures Rise Following S&P 500's 6-Days Of Record Close—Boeing, P&G, Starbucks Earnings In Focus

U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday after ending on a mixed note on Monday. Futures of major benchmark indices were higher.

Despite a mixed close, the S&P 500 posted its sixth day of record closing high, and the Nasdaq also notched an all-time high on Monday.

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee’s two-day meeting will begin today, ahead of its press conference, which will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

Investors await results from Boeing Co. BA, Procter & Gamble Co. PG, and Starbucks Corp. SBUX today.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.41% and the two-year bond was at 3.92%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 96.9% likelihood of the Federal Reserve keeping the current interest rates unchanged in its July meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones 0.15% S&P 500 0.24% Nasdaq 100 0.41% Russell 2000 0.31%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Friday. The SPY was up 0.23% at $638.40, while the QQQ advanced 0.42% to $570.54, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Cues From Last Session:

On Monday, the energy and information technology sectors on the S&P 500 closed higher, bucking the trend as most sectors, including real estate, materials, and utilities, recorded losses.

This occurred as U.S. stocks settled mixed, with the S&P 500 itself recording gains, as markets reacted to the U.S.-EU trade deal struck over the weekend.

The new agreement means the U.S. will impose a 15% tariff on EU imports like pharmaceuticals and automobiles, while certain sectors such as steel, aluminum, and copper will face steeper tariffs of up to 50%.

All three major indices closed the last week higher, with the 30-stock Dow gaining around 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq adding 1%. The broad market S&P 500 climbed around 1.5% last week.

Tesla Inc. TSLA jumped 3% after the U.S. announced lower-than-expected tariffs on European goods, including autos, and following CEO Elon Musk's revelation of a $16.5 billion deal with Samsung Electronics to produce next-generation chips.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 0.33% 21,178.58 S&P 500 0.018% 6,389.77 Dow Jones -0.14% 44,837.56 Russell 2000 -0.19% 2,256.73

Insights From Analysts:

Senior Economist Jeremy Siegel highlighted in his weekly commentary that the U.S. economy is still proving resilient despite global tensions and trade barriers.

However, he cautioned that investors should prepare for some economic drag as these tariffs take hold in the second half of the year. “The cumulative inflation impact from tariffs is likely to be modest, perhaps 1.5% to 2% over two years, while the GDP drag remains limited and manageable,” he said.

He explained that the market has come to terms with this dynamic and continues to look ahead to more powerful, longer-term forces, particularly the ongoing AI.

“I think the market rightly assesses this will buoy productivity and earnings. In particular, the immediate expensing provision for capital equipment that came in the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill' is a meaningful tailwind for corporate investment, counteracting some negative tariff effects.”

According to him, earnings season is not showing signs of a breakdown. While there is some cautious forward guidance, the tone has been far more constructive than feared. “I'm encouraged by year-end earnings estimates, which remain stable or even modestly positive. I continue to believe we are in a healthy bull market with no signs of internal deterioration,” he added.

From a valuation perspective, Siegel said that some argue markets are expensive.

“When measuring forward P/E ratios, we are increasingly pricing in next year's earnings, which are supported by strong productivity trends and expanding technology adoption. The 2025–2026 EPS outlook is solid, and while earnings might come down from lofty year-ahead outlooks, I continue to see upside in equities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ryan Detrick from Carson Research also reiterated that the market rally has been “historic,” but it “likely has legs left.”

See Also: How to Trade Futures

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will keep an eye on Tuesday:

June’s advanced U.S. trade balance in goods, retail inventories, and wholesale inventories data will be announced by 8:30 a.m. ET.

May’s S&P Case-Shiller home price index for 20 cities will be out by 9:00 a.m., July’s consumer confidence data, and June’s job openings data will be released by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Stocks In Focus:

Boeing Co. BA was up 0.14% in premarket on Tuesday as analysts expect it to report a quarterly loss of 94 cents per share on revenue of $20.20 billion before the opening bell.

was up 0.14% in premarket on Tuesday as analysts expect it to report a quarterly loss of 94 cents per share on revenue of $20.20 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble Co. PG declined 0.41% as it is expected to report earnings before the opening bell. Analysts estimate earnings of $1.42 per share on revenue of $20.76 billion.

declined 0.41% as it is expected to report earnings before the opening bell. Analysts estimate earnings of $1.42 per share on revenue of $20.76 billion. Starbucks Corp. SBUX was 0.18% higher as analysts expect it to report earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $9.29 billion after the closing bell.

was 0.18% higher as analysts expect it to report earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $9.29 billion after the closing bell. Waste Management Inc. WM rose 0.48% after posting upbeat earnings for the second quarter, but lowered its FY2025 sales guidance.

rose 0.48% after posting upbeat earnings for the second quarter, but lowered its FY2025 sales guidance. Koninklijke Philips NV PHG jumped 9.31% after posting better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Philips posted quarterly adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, beating market estimates of 29 cents per share.

jumped 9.31% after posting better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Philips posted quarterly adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, beating market estimates of 29 cents per share. Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS climbed 6.52% after it lifted its full-year outlook after the second quarter results topped estimates.

climbed 6.52% after it lifted its full-year outlook after the second quarter results topped estimates. Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI gained 1.75% following the news of a new strategic partnership and reports of softened trade enforcement between the U.S. and China.

gained 1.75% following the news of a new strategic partnership and reports of softened trade enforcement between the U.S. and China. VeriSign, Inc. VRSN tumbled 6.20% after declaring that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan of up to $1.11 billion in shares.

Commodities, Gold, And Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 0.79% to hover around $67.24 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.23% to hover around $3,322.20 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $3,500.33 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was higher by 0.17% at the 98.7980 level.

Asian markets mostly advanced on Tuesday, except Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices. South Korea's Kospi, India's S&P BSE Sensex, China’s CSI 300, and Australia's ASX 200 indices rose. European markets were mostly higher in early trade.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock