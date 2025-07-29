Trump's EU Deal 'Good For US Markets,' Say Experts: META, AAPL, PLTR Among Likely Winners — See Full List

A newly finalized trade agreement between the U.S. and the European Union is poised to significantly benefit U.S.-based LNG exporters, the Magnificent 7 technology giants, and the broader tech sector, according to market experts.

What Happened: The deal, announced ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, is seen as removing a key layer of uncertainty that had hung over the markets.

Louis Navellier, founder and chief investment officer of Navellier & Associates, told Benzinga that LNG exporters such as Dorian LPG Ltd. as likely winners. He noted that “the analyst community is revising their earnings estimates higher” for these companies.

The trade deal includes the EU's commitment to purchase $750 billion in U.S. energy over three years and invest another $600 billion in the U.S. economy.

Navellier also pointed to the “Magnificent 7 and other big U.S. technology companies” as beneficiaries, anticipating that “the EU is expected to be more reluctant to hit them with digital taxes” under the Donald Trump Administration.

The agreement’s impact extends to the overall U.S. stock market. Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management, told Benzinga that he views the deal as “good for US markets as it removes some of the uncertainty that was an overhang for the market, and at a 15% rate, it is lower than what was originally feared.”

Zaccarelli reiterated the positive outlook for technology and emphasized the energy sector, stating it “will be an even bigger beneficiary because of the intent of the EU to buy more energy from the United States as a result of the new trade deal.”

While the deal brings clarity, some of the positive news may have already been factored into stock prices. Zaccarelli noted, “news of this deal being ‘close’ was released last week and some of the good news was likely already reflected in prices before today's official announcement.”

Here’s a list of the energy and technology sector beneficiaries highlighted by experts;

Energy Stocks YTD Performance One-Year Performance Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM 3.85% -4.01% Chevron Corp. CVX 6.52% -0.20% Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY -8.55% -24.31% EOG Resources Inc. EOG -2.45% -2.82% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 23.54% 1.65% CVR Energy Inc. CVI 52.93% 6.69% Schlumberger NV SLB -6.25% -24.78% Dorian LPG Ltd. LPG 18.02% -25.71%

Energy ETFs YTD Performance One-Year Performance United States Oil Fund LP USO 0.31% 2.63% ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil UCO -11.66% -16.09% SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP -2.89% -8.66%

Big Tech Stocks And ETF YTD Performance One-Year Performance Nvidia Corporation NVDA 27.79% 58.39% Apple Inc. AAPL -12.22% -1.92% Microsoft Corp. MSFT 22.44% 20.10% Amazon.com Inc. AMZN 5.71% 27.07% Alphabet Inc. GOOG 1.46% 13.03% Meta Platforms Inc. META 19.76% 54.09% Tesla Inc. TSLA -14.16% 40.28% Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS 7.46% 31.23%

See Also: Opendoor Skyrockets 314% In A Month Amid Meme Stock Mania: Hedge Fund Manager Who Reaped Windfall Gains Says ‘I’m Not Here To Pump Up A Stock’

Why It Matters: Looking ahead, experts believe the Aug. 1 deadline is largely being adhered to, providing further market certainty.

However, major outstanding trade negotiations include China, where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is reportedly in talks to extend the Aug. 14 deadline, and continuing discussions with Mexico and Canada.

Smaller deals with other nations are also anticipated to be finalized by the end of this week.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, ended on a mixed note on Monday. The SPY was down 0.025% at $636.94, while the QQQ advanced 0.31% to $568.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Tuesday, the futures of the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock