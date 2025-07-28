Samsung Electronics Shares Fall 2.54% Following Tesla's $16.5 Billion AI Chip Manufacturing Agreement

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. SSNLF shares declined 2.54% on Tuesday morning on the South Korean exchange following Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA confirmation of a $16.5 billion chip manufacturing partnership. Shares dropped from 70,800 won to 69,000 won before recovering to 70,400 won ($50.62).

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Monday that his company will manufacture next-generation AI6 chips at Samsung’s Texas facility through December 2033.

Tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo called the deal a “valuable opportunity” for Tesla to gain foundry experience, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM “would never allow.” Samsung holds 8% of the global foundry market versus TSMC’s 67%.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Sybillla via Shutterstock