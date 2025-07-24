Sunrun, Tesla Unveil Home Energy Plan To Boost Backup Power

Sunrun Inc. RUN on Thursday unveiled a new home energy plan in collaboration with Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA Tesla Electric, aimed at maximizing solar output, battery backup and grid independence for Texas residents enrolled in Sunrun Flex.

Both companies are offering what they claim to be a low, fixed-rate power plan with sell back credits for excess solar generation, simplifying an often-confusing Texas market.

Subscribers receive predictable monthly bills and optimized battery settings, while Tesla manages rate alignment and solar crediting to ensure peak value from home solar systems.

According to Benzinga Pro, RUN stock has lost over 39% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Solar ETF TAN.

Sunrun Flex installs Tesla Powerwall units that automatically engage during grid failures, offering seamless backup power and entry into Tesla's Virtual Power Plant to support overall grid stability.

Texas homeowners face over 100 retail electric providers with varying rate structures; this partnership streamlines the process with dedicated enrollment assistance and tailored system settings.

“This partnership creates the most compelling and comprehensive home energy solution on the market for Texas consumers,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.

“Pairing Tesla’s custom electric plan with Sunrun Flex results in a superior customer experience and unparalleled energy independence.”

Image: Shutterstock