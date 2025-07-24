Dow Surges 500 Points Amid Trump's Trade Deal Deluge: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index Moves To 'Extreme Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index moved to the “Extreme Greed” zone on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 500 points during the session. The S&P 500 also logged its 12th record close of the year.

President Donald Trump announced agreements with the Philippines, Indonesia and—most significantly—Japan, while the Financial Times reported that a U.S.-EU trade deal is imminent, expected to mirror the Tokyo framework.

The U.S.-Japan pact raises the baseline tariff on Japanese goods to 15% from 10%, sidestepping the previously threatened 25% level.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. T announced strong financial results for its fiscal second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, surpassing analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings.

On the economic data front, U.S. existing-home sales declined 2.7% from the previous month to an annual rate of 3.93 million units in June.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with healthcare, industrials, and energy stocks recording the biggest gains on Wednesday. However, utilities and consumer staples stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by 508 points to 45,010.29 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.78% to 6,358.91, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.61% at 21,020.02 during Wednesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Honeywell International Inc. HON, American Airlines Group Inc. AAL and Intel Corp. INTC today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 76.3, the index moved to the “Extreme Greed” zone on Wednesday, versus a prior reading of 73.5.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock