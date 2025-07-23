The U.S. stock market witnessed a positive session today, with the Dow Jones index climbing over 500 points, or 1.1% to 45,010.29. The NASDAQ saw a rise of 0.6% to 21,020.02, while the S&P 500 increased by almost 0.8% to 6,358.91.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock edged up by 0.14% to close at $332.56, after hitting an intraday high of $336.20 and a low of $328.67. The stock’s 52-week range is between $182 and $488.54. The Elon Musk-led company reported second-quarter revenue of $22.5 billion, falling short of the consensus estimate of $22.8 billion, marking a 12% decline year-over-year. The company’s automotive revenue declined by 16% year-over-year.

Alphabet Inc. GOOG

Alphabet’s Class C shares decreased by 0.31%, closing at $191.51, with a high of $193.36 and a low of $190.18. The stock’s 52-week range is $142.66 to $208.70. The Google parent surpassed analyst expectations with second-quarter revenue of $96.43 billion and earnings of $2.31 per share, driven by strong cloud demand.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG

Chipotle’s stock rose by 0.76% to $52.78, reaching a high of $53.03 and a low of $52.16. Its 52-week range is $44.46 to $66.74. The stock fell 9.8% in the after-hours session. Chipotle reported second-quarter revenue of $3.06 billion, missing analyst estimates of $3.11 billion, and adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, aligning with expectations.

International Business Machines Corp. IBM

IBM’s shares saw a slight increase of 0.02% to $282.01, with an intraday high of $288.08 and a low of $281.44. The 52-week range is $181.81 to $296.16. The shares slid 5.2% in the after-hours session. IBM posted quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate, with revenue also beating expectations at $16.977 billion.

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

Nvidia’s stock surged by 2.25% to close at $170.78, with a high of $171.26 and a low of $167.97. Its 52-week range is $86.63 to $174.24. Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, aims to utilize Nvidia’s H100 GPUs, which are the industry standard for AI compute, highlighting Nvidia’s prominent role in the AI sector.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show Tesla has a Momentum in the 59th percentile and Value in the 10th percentile. Find out how this stock ranks on other metrics.

Photo Courtesy: Mizkit on Shutterstock.com

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: