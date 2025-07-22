It was a quiet Tuesday on Wall Street, as major indexes edged lower with investors pausing ahead of a critical wave of tech earnings.

By midday trading in New York, the S&P 500 dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.5%, pulling back after hitting fresh all-time highs on Monday. The Russell 2000 outperformed, rising 0.6%.

Weak corporate results weighed on sentiment. Philip Morris International Inc. PM plunged 9.5% after missing revenue forecasts. Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT dropped more than 8% on a double miss, and General Motors Co. GM lost 5.5% after warning of a steeper-than-expected tariff hit in the second half of 2025.

Health care led sector gains, while tech stocks lagged, as attention turns to earnings from Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, and Tesla Inc. TSLA which are slated to report earnings on Wednesday.

On the macro front, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. will meet with Chinese officials next week to continue trade negotiations. That raised hopes for an extension to the August 12 China tariff deadline.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell for a fifth straight session to 4.33%, its lowest level in over a week. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index dropped 0.4%, extending its slide for a third day.

Gold climbed 0.9% to $3,420 per ounce, the highest since June 16, as uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's independence and Chair Jerome Powell's future fueled safe-haven demand.

In crypto, Bitcoin BTC/USD rose 1.4% to $119,000, extending its rebound alongside broader market hedging flows.

Tuesday’s Performance Of Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg Russell 2000 2,243.42 0.6% Dow Jones 44,378.27 0.1% S&P 500 6,300.18 -0.1% Nasdaq 100 23,073.22 -0.5% Updated by 12:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO eased 0.2% to $557.08.

eased 0.2% to $557.08. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA flattened at $443.63.

flattened at $443.63. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ eased 0.6% to $560.86.

eased 0.6% to $560.86. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 0.6% at $222.67.

rose 0.6% at $222.67. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV outperformed, up 1.3%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK lagged, down 0.7%.

Tuesday’s Stock Movers

Stocks reacting on earnings reports included:

D.R. Horton Inc . DHI , up 14.5%

. , up 14.5% Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC , up 8.4%

, up 8.4% PACCAR Inc. PCAR , up 4.7%

, up 4.7% MSCI Inc. MSCI , down 6.8%

, down 6.8% RTX Corp. RTX , down 2.5%

, down 2.5% Coca-Cola Co. KO , down 1.0%

, down 1.0% Danaher Corp. DHR , down 0.3%

, down 0.3% Equifax Inc. EFX , down 7.2%

, down 7.2% IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV up 18%,

up 18%, Synchrony Financial SYF up 1.5%

up 1.5% PulteGroup Inc. PHM up 9.4%

up 9.4% KeyCorp KEY up 1.6%

up 1.6% Quest Diagnostics Inc. DGX up 6.3%

up 6.3% Halliburton Co. HAL up 0.4%

up 0.4% Genuine Parts Co. GPC up 5.5%

up 5.5% Tenet Healthcare Corp. THC down 4.3%

down 4.3% Avery Dennison Corp. AVY up 0.3%

up 0.3% Invesco Ltd. IVZ up 4.1%

up 4.1% Mueller Industries Inc. MLI up 0.5%

up 0.5% Old National Bancorp ONB down 1.2%

down 1.2% Valmont Industries Inc. VMI up 5.1%

up 5.1% Badger Meter Inc. BMI down 13.8%

down 13.8% Medpace Holdings Inc. MEDP , up 53.2%

Companies slated to report earnings after the close include Intuitive Surgical Inc. ISRG, Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, Capital One Financial Corp. COF, CoStar Group Inc. CSGP, EQT Corp. EQT, Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH and East West Bancorp Inc. EWBC.

