US Stocks Likely To Open On A Mixed Note Ahead Of Coca-Cola, GM, Lockheed Martin Earnings

U.S. stock futures were fluctuating on Tuesday after ending on a mixed note on Monday. Futures of major benchmark indices were mixed.

Even as indices were mixed on Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked fresh records. Despite Aug. 1 as the “hard deadline” for tariffs, U.S. trade deals are pending with several countries; however, the administration is willing to negotiate even after that date.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.39% and the two-year bond was at 3.86%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 97.4% likelihood of the Federal Reserve keeping the current interest rates unchanged in its July meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones 0.02% S&P 500 -0.12% Nasdaq 100 -0.28% Russell 2000 -0.15%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were lower in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.12% at $628.01, while the QQQ declined 0.27% to $562.63, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Cues From Last Session:

On Monday, communication services, materials, and consumer discretionary sectors recorded the biggest gains, contributing to U.S. stocks settling mostly higher.

Conversely, energy and health care stocks closed lower, bucking the overall market trend.

This broadly positive performance was driven by strong corporate earnings, reinforcing investor confidence despite lingering trade tensions.

Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ shares saw a slight decline following its second-quarter 2025 earnings report, while Verizon Communications Inc. VZ posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and subsequently raised its guidance.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 0.38% 20,974.17 S&P 500 0.14% 6,305.60 Dow Jones -0.043% 44,323.07 Russell 2000 -0.40% 2,231.13

Insights From Analysts:

Ryan Detrick from Carson Research highlighted in an X post that the S&P 500 index broke a rare streak of closing above the 20-day moving average for 60 days in a row. This was its longest run since 1998.

He underscored that going back 50 years, this has happened four other times, and the index has been up a year later between 20% and 26% and never lower after three months of such an instance.

Meanwhile, economist Jeremy Siegel stated in his weekly commentary that Jerome Powell's continued presence at the Fed poses more downside risk than upside benefit.

"By stepping down voluntarily, Powell could preserve the Fed's credibility, disarm political hostility, and force Trump to fully ‘own' the economic outcome, whether good or bad," he said.

"If the economy weakens, it will be Trump's Fed Chair in place—there's no one else to blame. If the economy holds steady or improves, little would change in terms of perception, and the Fed's independence would remain intact," he added.

He explained that this is not a decision based on principle alone, but on expected value—the probabilities and outcomes suggest resignation strengthens the Fed's position over time.

Siegel adds, "Some will argue that resignation under political pressure would undermine the central bank's autonomy. I believe the opposite. A graceful, voluntary exit now could shield the institution from greater political intervention later."

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will keep an eye on Tuesday:

Fed Chair Powell will give his opening remarks at the banking conference at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Stocks In Focus:

Coca-Cola Co. KO was 0.88% up in premarket on Tuesday as analysts expect it to report earnings of 83 cents per share on revenue of $12.54 billion before the opening bell.

was 0.88% up in premarket on Tuesday as analysts expect it to report earnings of 83 cents per share on revenue of $12.54 billion before the opening bell. General Motors Co. GM was 0.96% down as it is expected to report earnings before the opening bell. Analysts estimate earnings of $2.40 per share on revenue of $45.57 billion.

was 0.96% down as it is expected to report earnings before the opening bell. Analysts estimate earnings of $2.40 per share on revenue of $45.57 billion. Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT was 0.40% higher as analysts expect it to report earnings of $6.63 per share on revenue of $18.63 billion before the opening bell.

was 0.40% higher as analysts expect it to report earnings of $6.63 per share on revenue of $18.63 billion before the opening bell. Farmer Bros Co. FARM jumped 16.91% after announcing plans to explore strategic alternative review to enhance shareholder value.

jumped 16.91% after announcing plans to explore strategic alternative review to enhance shareholder value. Medpace Holdings Inc. MEDP surged 44.07% after reporting strong financial results for the second quarter and raising its full-year guidance. It expects 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion

surged 44.07% after reporting strong financial results for the second quarter and raising its full-year guidance. It expects 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 12.77% as a part of a broader trend of retail investor interest driving up share prices.

gained 12.77% as a part of a broader trend of retail investor interest driving up share prices. Globavend Holdings Ltd. GVH advanced 14.80% following the company's recent announcement of a 1-for-200 reverse stock split.

advanced 14.80% following the company's recent announcement of a 1-for-200 reverse stock split. BloomZ Inc. BLMZ zoomed 57.11% after the company announced its plans for a strategic business partnership and subsidiary acquisition with Idealize Co. Ltd.

zoomed 57.11% after the company announced its plans for a strategic business partnership and subsidiary acquisition with Idealize Co. Ltd. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI rose 59.70% following the company's decision to eliminate its Series A preferred stock.

Commodities, Gold, And Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 0.97% to hover around $65.31 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.33% to hover around $3,385.95 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $3,500.33 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was lower by 0.02% at the 97.8300 level.

Asian markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday as Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi indices fell. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng, India's S&P BSE Sensex, China’s CSI 300, and Australia's ASX 200 indices rose. European markets were mostly lower in early trade.

