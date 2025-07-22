US Stocks Settle Mixed Amid Strong Earnings: Investor Sentiment Decreases, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled mostly higher on Monday, as strong earnings reinforced confidence in corporate America and investors continued to shrug off trade tensions.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. DPZ shares fell slightly on Monday after the company reported its second-quarter 2025 earnings. Verizon Communications Inc. VZ reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised guidance.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with communication services, materials and consumer discretionary stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, energy and health care stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed lower by 19 points to 44,323.07 on Monday. The S&P 500 gained 0.14% to 6,305.60, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.38% at 20,974.17 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Coca-Cola Co. KO, General Motors Co. GM and Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 73.4, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 74.5.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock