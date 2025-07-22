Coca-Cola, General Motors And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Co. KO to report quarterly earnings at 83 cents per share on revenue of $12.54 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Coca-Cola shares gained 0.6% to $70.52 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting General Motors Co. GM to have earned $2.40 per share on revenue of $45.57 billion before the opening bell. General Motors shares slipped 0.02% to $53.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Farmer Bros. Co. FARM announced plans to explore strategic alternatives. Farmer Bros. shares jumped 30.9% to $1.78 in the after-hours trading session.

Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP reported strong financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Medpace expects 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance from a range of $12.26 to $13.04 per share, compared to estimates of $13.76 to $14.53 per share. Medpace shares jumped 45.7% to $450.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT to post quarterly earnings at $6.63 per share on revenue of $18.63 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.7% to $463.69 in after-hours trading.

