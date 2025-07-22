July 22, 2025 2:02 AM 1 min read

Coca-Cola, General Motors And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Co. KO to report quarterly earnings at 83 cents per share on revenue of $12.54 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Coca-Cola shares gained 0.6% to $70.52 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting General Motors Co. GM to have earned $2.40 per share on revenue of $45.57 billion before the opening bell. General Motors shares slipped 0.02% to $53.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Farmer Bros. Co. FARM announced plans to explore strategic alternatives. Farmer Bros. shares jumped 30.9% to $1.78 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP reported strong financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Medpace expects 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance from a range of $12.26 to $13.04 per share, compared to estimates of $13.76 to $14.53 per share. Medpace shares jumped 45.7% to $450.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT to post quarterly earnings at $6.63 per share on revenue of $18.63 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.7% to $463.69 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
FARM Logo
FARMFarmer Bros Co
$1.7524.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.19
Growth
3.96
Quality
N/A
Value
84.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$53.300.15%
KO Logo
KOCoca-Cola Co
$70.370.74%
LMT Logo
LMTLockheed Martin Corp
$462.35-0.35%
MEDP Logo
MEDPMedpace Holdings Inc
$450.7944.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved