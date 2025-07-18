3M, Caterpillar, Cummins To Visit Beijing For Rail Supply Chain Talks As China Takes A Dig At US High-Speed Rail Delays

China's high-speed rail progress will take center stage at the US-China Rail Transit Industry Roundtable in Beijing, where U.S. firms like Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp WAB, Caterpillar CAT, Cummins CMI, L B Foster Co FSTR and 3M Co. MMM will participate.

What Happened: China’s high-speed rail development has been progressing at an impressive pace, surpassing the United States. The US-China Rail Transit Industry Roundtable is expected to address this issue, with a focus on the challenges faced by American projects due to funding shortages and political pressures, reported by South China Morning Post.

Industry representatives from both countries will also explore the potential for supply-chain collaboration in the railway sector. The event is organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Wang Yiwei, head of Renmin University‘s Institute of International Affairs in Beijing, attributed the slow progress of high-speed rail in the United States to political and financial constraints. He highlighted President Donald Trump‘s opposition to California’s high-speed rail project as an example of these challenges.

Wang pointed out that China's success in high-speed rail stems from long-term government planning, strategic investment, and centralized oversight.

“Even if high-speed rail projects are not profitable in the short term, China can still build them for strategic reasons,” stated Wang.

Why It Matters: The U.S.-China Rail Transit Industry Roundtable comes at a time when the U.S. is facing challenges in its high-speed rail projects. In a recent development, the Trump administration decided to withdraw $4 billion in federal funding from California’s high-speed rail project, citing excessive costs and unmet promises. This move has further highlighted the difficulties faced by the US in competing with China’s high-speed rail advancements.

That being said, the US Department of Transportation had allocated $5.4 billion for the construction, replacement, or repair of bridges across the U.S. However, the department decided to remove climate change, environmental justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) requirements from the grant application criteria.

These developments raise questions about America’s ability to keep up with China’s high-speed rail advancements and the potential impact on the country’s infrastructure and transportation sectors.

